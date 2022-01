Overnight train travel has been booming. The renewed popularity of this atavistic form of transportation might seem puzzling, until you consider travelers' growing appetite for all things slow and immersive—and their increased awareness of their own environmental impact. Take France, which recently banned short-haul flights in response to the European Green Deal, an ambitious plan to reduce transport emissions by 90 percent by 2050. That leaves sleeper trains as an easy alternative—especially after 2021's “Year of Rail” initiative, designed to harmonize connections across the Continent.

