Leica is planning to drop the latest rangefinder camera in its M series soon, but some of the design choices might piss off some of the red dot purists. Leaks coming from Leica Rumors (via HMeye) show that the M11 will not have the traditional baseplate design that you have to twist open to get to the battery and SD card. The design harkens back to Leica’s film cameras, but it looks like the M11 does away with the baseplate and gives you direct access to the battery and SD card.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO