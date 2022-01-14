ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Illinois Road Leads to Cemetery Guarded by Hellhounds?

By Doc Holliday
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's ranked as one of the top urban legends in Illinois, but is there any truth to it? It's an Illinois road that leads to a cemetery. That part is true. The legend says that the cemetery is guarded by hellhounds. Dangerous Roads is one of the many websites...

Comments / 9

Richard Rahl
6d ago

what I want to know is why is it illegal to be in a cemetery after dark why is it any different than going in the daytime

Reply(1)
3
Larry Kruzan
7d ago

I seriously doubt Lightfoot and Pritzker are guarding a cemetery

Reply(2)
9
Quincy, IL
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

 https://979kickfm.com

