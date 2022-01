Click here to read the full article. Built way back in 1920 by Sanson M. Cooper and noted architect Robert D. Jones — and tastefully updated in the ensuing years — this stately Colonial-style mansion in the historic Windsor Square neighborhood of Los Angeles last traded hands in 1969 for just $60,000 and has remained in the same family ever since. Now the historic gem is available for the first time in decades with listing agent David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland, asking $5.8 million. Weighing in at almost 6,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, the three-story house...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO