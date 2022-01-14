Letter to the editor: McCarthy once again fails in leadership

In his letter Jan. 13, Jim Wood complains about Hillary Clinton expressing her opinion that "Trump knows he's an illegitimate president." He suggests we google the phrase and estimates that she has repeated it hundreds of times over the last five years. I did google it, but I couldn’t find any instance of her saying that since 2019. She based her opinion on a truth: Trump received millions fewer votes than Clinton but became the president because of how the votes were distributed. Legal, but not legitimate.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO