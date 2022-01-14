WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Running Out of Steam

Demand is robust and OPEC+ continues to have supply issues from some member countries. Will this allow oil to continue higher?. CFDs on Crude Oil and Brent Crude Oil broke out above October 2021 highs and traded to their highest levels since October 2014. WTI Crude Oil reached an intraday high of 87.90 and Brent Crude Oil reached an intraday high of 88.64. With inflation touching 7% in the US and 5.4% in the UK, it’s no wonder that oil is trading near new near-term highs! In addition, OPEC announced that they see the oil market well-supported this year by robust demand, primarily due to the continued reopening of economies after the coronavirus. On the supply side, some OPEC+ member nations are having trouble keeping up with the supply quotas, which is also helping to drive prices higher. Add to that geopolitical unrest in the Persian Gulf and Russia. These are all factors helping to push prices of the two Crude Oil instruments higher.

