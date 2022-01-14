ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Running Out of Steam

dailyforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has acted a bit sluggish during the trading session on Thursday, but quite frankly that is not a huge surprise considering just how parabolic we have been as of late. That being said, the market is sitting just below the $82.50 level, and probably...

www.dailyforex.com

MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
actionforex.com

WTI Crude and Brent Crude Break Out to Highest Levels Since 2014

Demand is robust and OPEC+ continues to have supply issues from some member countries. Will this allow oil to continue higher?. CFDs on Crude Oil and Brent Crude Oil broke out above October 2021 highs and traded to their highest levels since October 2014. WTI Crude Oil reached an intraday high of 87.90 and Brent Crude Oil reached an intraday high of 88.64. With inflation touching 7% in the US and 5.4% in the UK, it’s no wonder that oil is trading near new near-term highs! In addition, OPEC announced that they see the oil market well-supported this year by robust demand, primarily due to the continued reopening of economies after the coronavirus. On the supply side, some OPEC+ member nations are having trouble keeping up with the supply quotas, which is also helping to drive prices higher. Add to that geopolitical unrest in the Persian Gulf and Russia. These are all factors helping to push prices of the two Crude Oil instruments higher.
Axios

Climbing crude oil heads for reckoning

U.S. crude oil prices reached the highest level in seven years this week, amid supply disruptions and geopolitical jitters. Why it matters: The climbing cost of crude — which is an input cost into virtually everything that is transported — will add to the inflationary pressures that are bedeviling politicians, policymakers and consumers.
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Looks Horrible

The NASDAQ 100 has tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains rather quickly. The NASDAQ 100 just simply cannot seem to get its act together. With this being the case and of course concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening into a slowdown, a lot of the so-called “highflyers” that make up the overall attitude of the stock market in this index are going to get pummeled. It is the high multiple stocks that are paying the biggest price, and that of course will drag this index down right along with it.
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Enduring a Bear Market in 2022

Amidst the best daily performance of the gold price in more than two months, the price of an ounce of gold moved yesterday, starting from the level of $ 1810, towards the resistance level of $ 1844 per ounce. This is the highest for the yellow metal in two months. Strong gains came, supported by the weakness of the US dollar and the decline in Treasury bond yields. Gold prices enjoyed a good start until 2022, although many market experts indicate that the yellow metal will endure a bear market this year amid the normalization of monetary policy.
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
MarketWatch

Oil extends gains after reports that an explosion disrupted flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline

Oil futures gained more ground in electronic trading late Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices near $87 a barrel after settling at their highest level in more than seven years. Turkey's state pipeline operator Botas said it cut oil flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan crude oil pipeline after an explosion near the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey, Reuters reported Tuesday. In a translated statement, Botas said the pipeline would be put back into operation as soon as possible, once necessary measures are taken. The pipeline carries more than 450,000 barrels from northern Iraq into the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan (Turkey), according to a tweet from Javier Blas, energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg. The news of the disruption to the pipeline's flow of oil follows Tuesday's price rise to their highest levels since 2014, which were triggered by an attack on oil infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. In electronic trading, February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.89, up from Tuesday’s settlement at $85.43.
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.53 to $86.96 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 93 cents to $88.44. a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas fell 25 cents to $4.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
FXStreet.com

Crude oil price maintains bullish momentum

US equities turned positive on Wednesday after strong quarterly earnings by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Procter & Gamble. The two banks published better-than-expected results, which were helped by the rising loan growth and investment banking revenues. P&G, on the other hand, reported strong revenues, helped by rising demand and prices. The company expects most of its costs will remain elevated in the first half of the year. The earnings season will continue later today, with the key companies to watch being Union Pacific, Fifth Third, Northern Trust, and Netflix.
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Testing 4550 Support Region

The S&P 500 went back and forth on Wednesday as we are looking at the 4550 level as potential support. That also extends down to the 4500 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area where I think there would be a lot of interest. If we were to break down below there, then I might be a buyer of puts and aim towards the 200 day EMA, but at this point in time it looks like we are trying to save ourselves.
investing.com

Crude Oil Supply Tailwinds: Capex Collapse

Crude Oil Supply Tailwinds: Crude oil has been quietly achieving, and I would say overall the path of least resistance is still higher for crude in the coming months and quarters. One key reason is the substantial supply tailwinds already baked-in. First it was the commodity crunch of 2014-16 that...
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: All Over the Place on Tuesday

Gold markets were extraordinarily volatile in a session that featured a lot of fear. At this point in time, one has to wonder when this will end, because the volatility is starting to get out of hand. There are a lot of concerns when it comes to the Federal Reserve and what they are doing, but at the end of the day it seems more likely than not that the buyers are trying to defend the $1800 level. We have seen wicked moves on short-term charts during the session that the daily chart gives no justice to.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Look Limp

Bitcoin markets initially tried to rally a bit on Tuesday, but then gave back gains to show signs of negativity yet again. At this point in time, the market looks very likely to continue seeing downward pressure, but the $40,000 level underneath needs to be paid close attention to due to the fact that it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that is supportive based upon what we have seen previously. With this being the case, I think that the $40,000 level probably has a lot of people waiting to pick things up. That being said, if we were to break down below that level then it changes a lot.
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Testing Major Trend Line Again

The S&P 500 sold off rather drastically on Tuesday to reach down below the 4600 level. Just as importantly, the market seems to have tested a major downtrend line, which is a big deal in and of itself. This trend line goes back well over a year, so it is worth paying attention to.
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD: Lows Being Challenged Within a Consolidated Range

On the 10th of January, XRP/USD was trading below the 70 cents juncture, and the price for Ripple is now below the 75 cents mark. Some traders may point to these ratios and say that the 5 cents gain in value is a good result over the past week-and-a-half. If, in fact, they were able to capture the movement and ‘bank’ its profits, then this argument has merit. However, XRP/USD continues to correlate to the broad cryptocurrency market and most short term traders are interested in technical perceptions which may develop today and tomorrow.
