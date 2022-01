Solana has bounced during the trading session on Thursday to recapture the $141 level, gaining almost 4%. That being said, crypto markets in general have been struggling to bit until the last couple of days, as it looks like we are trying to form a bit of a “floor the market.” That is something that we desperately need after we have seen such an explosive move to the upside, followed by a massive meltdown over the last couple of months. At this point, the biggest question out there of course is going to be “Is crypto done selling off?”

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO