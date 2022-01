I realized it was wonderful to be young and Black. But to be gifted and to know what you wanted to do. Hey, that was doubly dynamic, doubly important. Diana Ross‘ career results from a lot of hard work, careful planning, and of course, prodigious talent. Ever since her days with the Supremes in the 1960s, she’s approached the cultivation of her career with ambition and calculation. Her goal wasn’t merely to be on the radio or sell records. She wanted to be a superstar. Though she was a proven talent on vinyl, she was an even more dynamic live performer. On stage, her gifts and talents gelled with her vision. There, she was the ultimate diva, able to guide her audiences through whatever narrative she and her musical director cooked up.

