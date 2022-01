OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced epix™, a premium multisport smartwatch featuring a bright AMOLED display. Crafted with a sapphire lens and titanium bezel, epix looks as good in the boardroom as it does in the gym. And with up to 16 days of battery life, users can rely on epix around the clock to keep tabs on sleep and energy levels, help crush a new PR, or train for the next big adventure. Packed with health monitoring, activity tracking and advanced training features—as well as smart notifications—epix helps athletes make the most of every moment.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO