ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dutch announce COVID lockdown easing amid record infections

By Toby Sterling
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUWGH_0dlcAMej00

AMSTERDAM, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday announced the reopening of stores, hairdressers and gyms, partially lifting a lockdown despite record numbers of new COVIC-19 cases.

"We are taking a big step and that also means we're taking a big risk," Rutte told a televised press conference.

Non-essential stores, hairdressers, beauty salons and other service providers will be allowed to reopen under strict conditions until 5 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) for the first time since mid-December.

Rutte added that the uncertainties meant that bars, restaurants and cultural venues would have to remain closed until at least Jan. 25.

Earlier on Friday restaurants in one Dutch city reopened on and others said they would open on Saturday regardless of government plans as popular support for the month-long lockdown evaporates despite the strain on hospitals and record new infections.

"We are taking a calculated risk because we have to. Lockdowns are very hard on everyone and keeping everything closed is also bad for our health," Health Minister Ernst Kuipers said.

Rutte's government ordered the lockdown in mid-December as a wave of the Delta variant forced the health system to cancel all but the most urgent care and it appeared rising Omicron cases would overwhelm it. read more

On Friday the Netherlands Institute for Health (RIVM) announced a record high of more than 35,000 infections in 24 hours. Infections have continued to rise despite the lockdown, which bans all public gatherings, with a record of more than 200,000 in the week through Jan. 11.

But hospitalizations declined slightly.

A poll by Hart van Nederland published on Friday found that 89% of people supported reopening stores and a majority also support reopening restaurants and cultural institutions.

More than 86% of Dutch adults are fully vaccinated and nearly 50% received a booster shot in a major campaign during the lockdown.

In the southern city of Valkenburg, restaurants opened on Friday in defiance of the rules and with support from the city's mayor, and 15 other municipalities said they would follow suit on Saturday.

Rutte said he viewed the actions as one-off protests and had talked to municipal authorities about enforcing the new rules after this weekend.

Primary and secondary schools reopened on Jan. 10 after a longer-than-planned winter holiday, but have been plagued by frequent class dismissals due to illness or exposure of teachers or students.

On Friday the government said universities and vocational schools would also reopen and announced a shorter quarantine period after an exposure and an expansion of the use of masks.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, Bart Meijer and Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Janet Lawrence, Mike Collett-White and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Killeen Daily Herald

Dutch government eases lockdown, but not for hospitality

VALKENBURG, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government eased its coronavirus lockdown Friday, allowing non-essential stores, universities, sports clubs and “contact businesses” like hairdressers to reopen for the first time in nearly a month. But while many businesses can open Saturday until 5 p.m., bars, restaurants, museums and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Dutch coronavirus cases reach new record amid Omicron wave

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped to a record high of around 24,500 on Wednesday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has become dominant in the country, official data showed. Infections were up almost 60% from last week despite a strict lockdown that has closed all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Australia COVID-19 infections hit record amid runaway Omicron outbreak

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australia on Thursday reported its biggest pandemic caseload with a runaway Omicron outbreak driving up hospitalisation rates as the surge put severe strain on supply chains forcing authorities to ease quarantine rules for more workers. After successfully containing the virus earlier in the pandemic, Australia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
Reuters

Germany's Habeck sees quick resolution of COVID bonus probe

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An investigation by Berlin prosecutors into undeclared COVID-19 bonuses paid to the German Green Party's top leadership will not take long since the money has already been repaid, economy minister and co-party leader Robert Habeck said on Thursday. The Greens, who are part of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Vocational Schools#Dutch#Amsterdam#Omicron#Rivm
wtaq.com

Thailand to lower COVID-19 alert, ease curbs as infections slow

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will lower its COVID-19 alert level and is considering easing more restrictions to boost its economy, its health minister said on Tuesday, in response to a slower infection rate. Among measures being considered are establishing more “sandbox” areas for tourists, who can skip quarantine if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France to unveil timetable for easing COVID restrictions

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - France will unveil a timetable for easing COVID-19 restrictions later on Thursday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, though he cautioned the wave of Omicron infections tearing through the country had not reached its peak. Attal said France's new vaccine pass rules would help allow a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Czech Republic scraps vaccine mandate as daily cases hit record high

The Czech Republic’s new government has scrapped a decree making Covid vaccines mandatory for over-60s and key workers in some professions, with the country’s health minister describing the previous administration’s plan as “nonsense from the start”.The mandate - which was supposed to come into effect in March for the elderly as well as health and care workers, police officers and firefighters - was dismissed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s new centre-right government as daily Covid cases hit a record high in the country.“We see no reason for compulsory vaccination. We do not want to deepen the divides,” Mr Fiala said...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

India's main cities record sharp fall in COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have reported a big fall in COVID-19 infections in the past two days and most of those who contracted the virus have recovered at home, authorities said on Monday. Mumbai's daily new infections fell below 10,000 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers ‘to be scrapped this month’

Vaccinated travellers will be able to go on holiday without taking Covid tests on their return to the UK under reported government plans to lift all travel restrictions this month.Transport secretary Grant Shapps is set to scrap testing requirements for fully vaccinated people in time for the February half-term break, according to The Sunday Times. An announcement of the relaxed testing regime is reportedly scheduled for 26 January, the day prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift plan B restrictions including working from home and masks on public transport and shops.Under existing requirements, travellers must take a lateral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

282K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy