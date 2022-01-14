Introducing the BMC Series SDG Editorial Board Members: Gerald Mboowa

– Solvothermal synthesis of pure and Sn-doped Bi2S3 and the evaluation of their photocatalytic activity on the degradation of methylene blue. A new catalyst has been found to be a valuable and cost-effective method for eliminating the dye, methylene blue, from water. Dyes are harmful pollutants released by the textile, food, and leather industries. When released into water, such as rivers, they can reduce sunlight transmission for photosynthesis, harm aquatic ecosystems, and impact public health. Methylene blue is a dye typically used for dyeing wool and silk. Several techniques have previously been developed for environmental dye pollution treatment, however, these methods are not suitable for industries operating on a small scale, due to high costs. Researchers in South Africa have developed a nanomaterial to enhance the degradation of methylene blue dye under light. The nanomaterials were found to effectively degrade methylene blue dye within 150 minutes, making them possible candidates for effective environmental pollution treatment.

