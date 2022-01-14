ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Introducing the BMC Series SDG Editorial Board Members: Gerald Mboowa

By Gerald Mboowa
BioMed Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our SDG Editorial Board Members blog collection. We are hearing from the Editorial Board Members of the BMC Series journals whose work aligns with achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Here you can find other posts in this collection, grouped with the tag ‘SDG editorial board...

blogs.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
BioMed Central

Understanding low-value care and associated de-implementation processes: a qualitative study of Choosing Wisely Interventions across Canadian hospitals

Choosing Wisely (CW) is an international movement comprised of campaigns in more than 20 countries to reduce low-value care (LVC). De-implementation, the reduction or removal of a healthcare practice that offers little to no benefit or causes harm, is an emerging field of research. Little is known about the factors which (i) sustain LVC; and (ii) the magnitude of the problem of LVC. In addition, little is known about the processes of de-implementation, and if and how these processes differ from implementation endeavours. The objective of this study was to explicate the myriad factors which impact the processes and outcomes of de-implementation initiatives that are designed to address national Choosing Wisely campaign recommendations.
HEALTH SERVICES
apaonline.org

Introducing: Law and Philosophy Series

The APA is excited to launch its new blog series, Philosophy and Law, with Sabeen Ahmed as series editor. In this introductory post, Sabeen lays out the scope, goals, and vision for the series. What is this series about?. Philosophy and Law will be a monthly series of public-facing articles...
AFGHANISTAN
BioMed Central

BMC Series Highlights Blog, December 2021

– Solvothermal synthesis of pure and Sn-doped Bi2S3 and the evaluation of their photocatalytic activity on the degradation of methylene blue. A new catalyst has been found to be a valuable and cost-effective method for eliminating the dye, methylene blue, from water. Dyes are harmful pollutants released by the textile, food, and leather industries. When released into water, such as rivers, they can reduce sunlight transmission for photosynthesis, harm aquatic ecosystems, and impact public health. Methylene blue is a dye typically used for dyeing wool and silk. Several techniques have previously been developed for environmental dye pollution treatment, however, these methods are not suitable for industries operating on a small scale, due to high costs. Researchers in South Africa have developed a nanomaterial to enhance the degradation of methylene blue dye under light. The nanomaterials were found to effectively degrade methylene blue dye within 150 minutes, making them possible candidates for effective environmental pollution treatment.
CHEMISTRY
BioMed Central

Correction to: Impacts of bariatric surgery in health outcomes and health care costs in Brazil: Interrupted time series analysis of multi-panel data

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 83 (2022) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 07 January 2022. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 22, 41 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07432-x Following publication of this article [1], the corresponding author should be changed from José Antonio Orellana Turri to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmc#Sdg#Drugs#Gene Sequencing#Sdg Editorial Board#The Editorial Board#Nphi#Hpc
BioMed Central

A Personalized Approach to HIV

When I started to work on this topic, the general scenario was rather demotivating: the approaches that had so far been attempted had led to mixed or disappointing results. Among the strategies that had so far been attempted to raise anti-HIV immunity, the most frequently adopted approaches had been based on the administration of distinct viral portions either as purified proteins or genetic material in vectors able to induce the organism to produce the viral components and giving a more sustained exposition of the organism to the desired viral targets.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

CORBEVAX, a new patent-free COVID-19 vaccine, could be a pandemic game changer globally

The world now has a new COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal, and at a fraction of the cost per dose. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen over 314 million infections and over 5.5 million deaths worldwide. Approximately 60% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But there is still a glaring and alarming gap in global access to these vaccines. As a virologist who has followed this pandemic closely, I contend that this vaccine inequity should be of grave concern to everyone. If the world has learned anything from this pandemic,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London. People who...
PHARMACEUTICALS
techstartups.com

Bill Gates warns of other pandemics potentially far worse than Covid-19; calls on governments to prepare for the next global outbreak

Did Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates know something the rest of us don’t know about? In October 2020, Gates warned that climate change is “even scarier” than the COVID-19 pandemic. The once world’s richest person warned at the time that the ‘shutdown’ was ‘nowhere near sufficient’ to stop climate change. No month goes back without Gates warning of the impending doom if nothing is done to address the climate change before it’s too late.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

WHO Says Worst of Pandemic Could Ease This Year if Vaccine Inequities Erased

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If COVID-19 vaccines and medicines are shared equally worldwide, the pandemic could ease this year, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. However, if wealthier countries don't share their resources with poorer countries, there will continue to be high rates of deaths and hospitalizations, warned Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO. “What we need to do is get to low...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy