ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Egypt to mark centenary of Tutankhamun tomb discovery with new, lavish museum

By Hatem Maher
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355Nch_0dlc3W1F00

Egypt said the best way to mark the centenary of Tutankhamun tomb's discovery would be inaugurating a new state-of-the-art museum later this year to house the ancient boy king's vast treasures.

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), a mega project on the outskirts of the capital that Egypt said would be the biggest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization, nears completion as the country applies the finishing touches ahead of its opening.

"If the coronavirus-related conditions are stable, then the (museum's) opening would be in the second half of the year," Egypt's antiquities and tourism minister Khaled el-Anany told ABC News on the sidelines of the World Youth Forum, an annual international youth conference that the country hosts in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

MORE: Egypt digitally unwraps mummy of King Amenhotep in 'important milestone'

"We will be ready by the middle of this year … but we want to make sure that our guests can arrive in large numbers. We aim to invite presidents and kings from all over the world," el-Anany said.

The nearly 480,000 square meter museum, which overlooks the famed Giza Pyramids, will hold more than 100,000 artifacts. About 5,000 belong to Tutankhamun, the famous 18th dynasty ruler who died at the age of 19 after a 10-year reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bO6mJ_0dlc3W1F00
Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: This Sept. 21, 2019, file photo shows a view of the colossus of ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II, at its permanent display spot at the newly-built Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt.

The Egyptian Museum, a 120-year-old red storied structure built in Cairo's central Tahrir square, housed less than 3,000 of those objects, including Tutankhamun's golden burial mask. Other artifacts were kept in the museum's storerooms.

However, a century after British archeologist Howard Carter discovered those treasures in Luxor's Valley of the Kings in 1922, they will be displayed in full for the first time when the Grand Egyptian Museum opens.

"The GEM is distinguished by its location, architecture and the full collection of Tutankhamun," el-Anany added.

MORE: Egypt opens Luxor's ancient 'Avenue of Sphinxes' to great fanfare

"We are celebrating the 200-year anniversary of Egyptology and 100-year anniversary of Tutankhamun tomb's discovery in many parts of the world through Egyptian institutions. However, I believe that the best celebration of Tutankhamun would be opening the Grand Egyptian Museum," he said.

String of discoveries

Egypt made a string of discoveries over the past few years as it seeks to lure back tourists following the adverse effects of the political turmoil that followed the 2011 revolution and 2013 mass protests along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highlight of 2021, according to el-Anany, was the unearthing of a 3,000-year-old city in the southern province of Luxor, which Egypt had termed the "Lost Golden City." It dates back to the 18th-dynasty of King Amenhotep III, who ruled Egypt from 1391 till 1353 B.C.

MORE: Man attempting to demolish ancient sphinx in Cairo caught

Egypt also held two lavish ceremonies to transfer 22 mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to a newly-inaugurated museum in the old Islamic city of Fustat in a "royal procession" and to celebrate the opening of a 3,000-year-old sphinx-filled avenue in Luxor.

"The numbers of tourists were increasing last year until December when the new coronavirus variant emerged … we are in the recovery phase, but we hope there would be no more variants," El-Anany said.

El-Anany told ABC News that Egypt plans to announce another significant discovery in February or March, which he said will "capture the world's attention." However, he refused to disclose further details.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Israeli archaeologists find hundreds of precious antiquities in shipwrecks

Hundreds of rare antiquities were discovered off the Mediterranean coast of Israel, archaeologists there said Wednesday. The Israel Antiquities Authority said the artifacts were found in recent months as its Marine Archaeology Unit explored the remains of two ships that sank roughly 1,700 and 600 years ago off the coast of Caesarea. The shipwreck remains were found scattered on the sea floor in shallow water.
MIDDLE EAST
Detroit News

King Tut exhibit at Charles H. Wright Museum lifts lid on boy ruler's opulent tomb

He ruled more than 3,000 years ago, a largely insignificant leader in Egypt's vast history, and yet we still know his name today: King Tut. Tutankhamun, his formal name, was just 9 years old when he ascended to Egypt's throne, ruling from 1333 BCE until his death in 1323 BCE. He's better known for his incredible tomb, discovered largely intact by a British archaeologist in 1922.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutankhamun
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Colossal Pair of Sphinxes in Egypt During Restoration of Landmark Temple

Fragments of a colossal pair of limestone sphinxes were unearthed at the ancient Egyptian temple of Amenhotep III in western Luxor. A German-Egyptian team of researchers, led by archaeologist Hourig Sourouzian, discovered the artifacts half-submerged in water during their restoration of the funerary temple of the pharaoh and the Colossi of Memnon, two monumental statues in his likeness. The sphinxes measure around 26 feet long and likely depict the ancient ruler outfitted wearing a mongoose-shaped headdress, a royal beard, and a broad necklace. A restoration of the limestone revealed “the beloved of Amun-Re” across the sphinx’s chest, according to Egypt’s Ministry...
SCIENCE
lonelyplanet.com

Experience Egypt's epic history by getting up close with these latest discoveries

Ancient Egypt has captivated the world for millennia, with its cryptic language of hieroglyphs, legendary god-level pharaohs and mysterious and well-preserved temples and tombs. But although ancient Egypt might be long gone, that doesn't mean it's dead. This civilization is coming more to life now than it has in years, as the modern country makes bold moves to preserve, restore and showcase its heritage like never before.
TRAVEL
Good News Network

Scientists Digitally ‘Unwrap’ Pharaoh Amenhotep Mummy, While Leaving 3,000 Year-old Artifact Untouched

All the royal mummies found in the 19th and 20th centuries have long since been opened for study. With one exception: Egyptologists have never been bold enough to open the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I. Not because of any mythical curse, but because it is perfectly wrapped, beautifully decorated with flower garlands, and with face and neck covered by an exquisite lifelike facemask inset with colorful stones. But now for the first time, scientists from Egypt have used three-dimensional CT (computed tomography) scanning to ‘digitally unwrap’ this royal mummy and study its contents.
SCIENCE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Discovery of King Tut's tomb was most interesting story of 1922

In last Sunday’s column I mentioned some events and personalities that made the year 1922, a century ago, an interesting one. Several men mentioned came into prominence about 20 years later: Mr. Stalin, Mr. Hitler and Mr. Mussolini. Personally, the most interesting event for the year 1922 came in...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#The Grand Egyptian Museum#The World Youth Forum#Getty Images#The Egyptian Museum#British
Telegraph

Secrets of only royal Egyptian mummy never to be unwrapped revealed thanks to CT scanner

The secrets of the only royal mummy from ancient Egypt never to be unwrapped have been revealed, thanks to the use of CT scanning technology. The preserved body of Amenhotep I, who is thought to have reigned from 1525–1504 BC, has, since its discovery in 1881, never had its burial swaddle removed, in part to preserve a remarkably intact burial mask.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Found The Long Lost ‘Temple of Hercules’ In Spain

A close study of topographical data from Spain's coasts may have revealed the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus in the Bay of Cádiz. For centuries, many archaeologists have viewed the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus as a “holy grail.” Visited by Julius Caesar and Hannibal, the site played a crucial role in ancient history. Now, archaeologists believe they may have finally located the elusive site.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
Freethink

A papyrus reveals how the Great Pyramid was built

The Great Pyramid in Egypt is the last of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World. The tomb for Pharaoh Khufu — “Cheops” in Greek — sits on the Giza plateau about 3 kilometers southwest of Egypt’s capitol Cairo, and it’s huge: nearly 147 meters high and 230.4 meters on each side (it’s now slightly smaller due to erosion). Built of roughly 2.3 million limestone and rose granite stones from hundreds of kilometers away, it’s long posed a couple of vexing and fascinating mysteries: How did the ancient Egyptians manage to get all of these stones to Giza, and how did they build such a monumental object? All sorts of exotic ideas have been floated, including assistance from aliens visiting earth. Now, as the result of an amazing find in a cave 606 kilometers away, we have an answer in the form of 4,600-year-old, bound papyrus scrolls, the oldest papyri ever found. They’re the journal of one of the managers who helped build the great pyramid. It’s the only eye-witness account of building the Great Pyramid that’s ever been found.
SCIENCE
higherperspectives.com

Troubling 2022 Predictions By Blind Mystic Baba Vanga, Known For Being Accurate

Knowing what the future holds can help us feel less afraid of what's to come as it gives us time to make peace with it and prepare for it. In some instances, it could even allow us to change it, or so we hope. Whether it's possible to interfere with destiny and write history to our liking, or whether it's even possible to predict the future seems impossible. Yet mystic Baba Vanga has shown that she can do it, time after time. Although she died in 1996 at the age of 85, she left behind predictions for the years ahead, including 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
MIDDLE EAST
ABC News

ABC News

517K+
Followers
128K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy