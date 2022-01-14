ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC recommends higher quality masks as cases surge; more school districts shift to remote learning: COVID-19 updates

By Christine Fernando, Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool districts shift to remote learning...

Novak Djokovic
KVIA

Gadsden ISD shifts some schools to remote learning due to Covid-19 levels

DOÑA ANA, NM -- Some schools in the Gadsden district will shift to remote learning as they deal with higher levels of Covid-19 cases. According to a district spokesman, La Union Elementary will shift to remote learning for 3 days: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Jan. 19-21. Riverside Elementary, Vado...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

COVID and schools: Australia is about to feel the full brunt of its teacher shortage

The Omicron wave is likely to exacerbate Australia’s existing teacher shortages and demanding workloads. As school starts at the end of January and beginning of February across the country, many teachers will be at risk of contracting COVID. They will need to stay away from work, while others may choose to leave the profession altogether. To address parental concerns about teacher absences, the Prime Minister recently announced teachers will no longer be required to isolate at home for seven days if they are close contacts, and if they don’t have symptoms and return a negative rapid antigen test. But unions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREM2

Warden School District moves to online learning amid COVID-19 surge

WARDEN, Wash. — The Warden School District announced Thursday that its schools will be transitioning to remote learning starting Friday, Jan. 14 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases amongst students and staff. The school said students and staff will return to school on Friday, Jan. 24 for in-person...
WARDEN, WA
Chronicle

'Everybody’s Unhappy': Toledo School District Shifts to Temporary Remote Learning After Three Bus Drivers Test Positive For COVID

Toledo students and their families received a troubling and unexpected message from their school district Monday evening: Toledo schools were all shifting to remote learning for the rest of the week because the district didn’t have enough transportation staff to get students to school. “Everybody’s unhappy. There isn’t anybody...
TOLEDO, WA
abc12.com

FCS to decide whether to continue remote learning as COVID-19 cases surge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread across the country, school districts across the area are deciding whether or not have students and staff inside school buildings for in-person learning. "We as a district would rather have children on this earth and living and doing...
FLINT, MI
KELOLAND TV

Douglas School District masks up as COVID-19 cases rise

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — The Douglas School District in Box Elder is masking up in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Schools in many South Dakota districts are seeing teachers and students out sick. The Douglas District in Box Elder is no different. “Besides COVID, there are...
BOX ELDER, SD
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: CDC updates mask recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask recommendations on Friday, with officials saying that people should “wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.”. The update came following speculation that the public health agency would recommend that people...
PUBLIC HEALTH

