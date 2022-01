OAKLAND (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a civil rights investigation into the conduct of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release issued by AG Bonta’s office, the investigation will seek to determine whether the sheriff’s office “has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct amidst deeply concerning allegations relating to conditions of confinement in its jail facilities, resistance to lawful oversight, and other misconduct.” Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been under local investigation for alleged mismanagement of the county jail and charges of bribery and corruption. Back...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO