Bowling Green Daily News. January 16, 2022. Ever since the 1990 Kentucky Education Reform Act, local control has been a centerpiece of school governance across Kentucky. The Kentucky Supreme Court had ruled in 1989 that the state’s elementary and secondary school system was unconstitutional, and the 1990 law – commonly referred to as KERA – completely overhauled our education system. One of the many major changes as part of that law was site-based school decision-making councils, which promoted more local control over each school.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO