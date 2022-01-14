ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 NFT marketplaces you should know

By Ian Dean
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Choosing the right NFT marketplace is about more than just where to sell your art. You need to consider which platform best suits the type of NFT you're creating, how much, if any, fee the marketplace will take per sale, and which blockchain it uses. Most use Ethereum but some are...

www.creativebloq.com

The Verge

Coinbase will let you pay with Mastercard in its upcoming NFT marketplace

Coinbase is partnering with Mastercard to allow card payments on its upcoming NFT marketplace. This means you’ll be able to directly purchase an NFT with fiat currency (also known as a government-issued currency, such as the USD) using your Mastercard credit or debit card, all without having to buy cryptocurrency first.
Benzinga

Hennessy Announces First NFT Collection: What You Need To Know

A spirits brand is the latest company to enter the non-fungible token space. Here’s how you can get your hands on a Hennessy NFT. What Happened: Hennessy, a company owned by Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC:LVMUY), is launching its first ever NFTs at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. The company’s NFTs come in partnership with BlockBar, a NFT marketplace.
attackofthefanboy.com

GameStop Creating Cryptocurrency & NFT Marketplace

GameStop has been running as a business since 1984 and ever since they have been changing with the times. These changes have arrived tenfold over the past few decades with technological advancement in every aspect occurring omnipresently throughout the world. In recent times, the stock market has been on the public’s eye more than ever and cryptocurrency and NFT’s (Non-Fungible Tokens) have made their emergence. Companies have been having a keen interest in profiting from each segment and the games industry has seen a bloom in new games based around NFT’s. GameStop now has plans to create a new NFT and cryptocurrency marketplace and those plans are already in full development from what the company have revealed thus far.
chainstoreage.com

Report: GameStop to launch NFT marketplace

GameStop is reportedly planning to enter the Web 3.0 space with moves into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency. According to CNBC, reporting on a story first posted in the Wall Street Journal, the specialty video game retailer is planning to create a marketplace for NFTs. GameStop reportedly has hired more than 20 experts in blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies in the past several months as part of advance work it has been quietly conducting.
Creative Bloq

New FedEx logo design concept gets roasted online

It's one of the most instantly recognisable logos of all time and, at first glance, appears deceptively simple. Indeed, we can all remember where we were when we realised that there's a secret arrow hiding inside the FedEx logo. But what if it was a little easier to spot?. One...
Creative Bloq

Coca-Cola's new packaging design is a total mess

It's one of the most ubiquitous and recognisable brands on the planet, and there can't be many people who'd struggle to identify a can of Coke in a line-up of soft drinks. But The Coca-Cola Company's new packaging design almost seems designed to get lost in the crowd. The company...
NBC News

Peloton to halt production of its Bikes, treadmills as demand wanes

Peloton is temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products as consumer demand wanes and the company looks to control costs, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC. Peloton plans to pause Bike production for two months, from February to March, the documents show. It already halted production of its...
