11 NFT marketplaces you should know

GameStop has been running as a business since 1984 and ever since they have been changing with the times. These changes have arrived tenfold over the past few decades with technological advancement in every aspect occurring omnipresently throughout the world. In recent times, the stock market has been on the public’s eye more than ever and cryptocurrency and NFT’s (Non-Fungible Tokens) have made their emergence. Companies have been having a keen interest in profiting from each segment and the games industry has seen a bloom in new games based around NFT’s. GameStop now has plans to create a new NFT and cryptocurrency marketplace and those plans are already in full development from what the company have revealed thus far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO