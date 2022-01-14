ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Helios Technologies: Fair Value At Best

By Daniel Jones
Seekingalpha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelios Technologies has done well to grow in recent years, and 2021 was looking particularly excellent for the firm. Some of the most interesting firms can be those that many investors never hear about. The industrial products market is filled with these companies because these are fairly small players that focus...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Kratos: Expensive, Low Moat, And Low Growth

Kratos has no high-priority products in the defense industry. Kratos Defense Solutions (KTOS) has experienced a tumultuous 2021, driven by both market hype and a subsequent severe correction. While the recent market activity is a market-wide correction, it is particularly justified in the case of Kratos. The business, historically and currently, operates with extremely low margins and also struggles to maintain a positive ROIC and ROE. Without a key product of significant importance to the U.S. Department of Defense priorities, the price assigned to Kratos is simply still too high.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

SunPower sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA at low end of guidance range

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -1.5% post-market after disclosing preliminary Q4 adjusted EBITDA came in at the low end of previous guidance of $18M-$41M. The company says $6.5M of Residential EBITDA was effectively pushed into 2022 because of weather in California and impacts from COVID-19, and another $3M was spent on sales and marketing to expand its serviceable solar market to underpenetrated areas nationally.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Value#Software Design#Advanced Manufacturing#Mobile Applications#Helios Technologies#Hlio#Hydraulics
Seekingalpha.com

Finding Value In 2022: Inflation, Interest Rates, And Research

Markets aren't necessarily bad during times of rising rates. Well 2021 was a great year when it comes to markets, with almost everyone making a significant amount of money, even those investing in coins created as a joke and with the lovable dog that made internet meme fame. If you...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) Management On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 20, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Smith-Midland Corporation: Nothing Special

Smith-Midland Corporation has a mixed operating history but has consistently been cash flow positive. The construction industry is one of the largest industries, not only in the US, but across the globe. On a planet filled with people and all of the needs that they have, significant infrastructure is a necessity. Naturally, a large number of players would emerge that would become dedicated to providing the goods and services required for this industry to thrive. One such player is a company called Smith-Midland Corporation (SMID). As a very small prospect in the space, it does offer a lot of upside potential should management succeed in growing the enterprise at a nice clip. But sadly, at this time, shares are probably no better off than being fairly valued. The actual absence of material growth in recent years, both on the top and bottom lines, combined with the trading multiple the company has, is indicative of a company that probably does not offer any further upside in the near term.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

January's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With 4.19%+ Yields

We're looking at a screening of dividend stocks that could be worthwhile for further exploration. Dividend growth stocks aren't always the most exciting investments out there. They oftentimes aren't grabbing the headlines; they aren't the stocks running up hundreds of percentages in a year. In fact, they are often some of the least exciting stocks. And that is precisely their strongest selling point. With such a vast world of dividend growth stocks available out there, it is important to screen through to see if there are any worthwhile investments to explore.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Tenaris: A Valuation Overrun Despite The Medium Term Promises

The drilling activity recovery has led to various new welded and seamless pipeline projects, but destocking in the Middle East will keep the topline tight. Tenaris SA (TS) has a few stumbling blocks in the near to medium term. The subdued drilling activity in the Middle East and the company's business model transition in the UAE will keep the demand for contracts low in the next few quarters. The other critical issue would be to keep up working capital, especially when rig count and drilling activity are on the rise in the US.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

IWM: Staying Short As Topping Pattern In Play

After a year of sideways trading, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF finally looks to have broken below a key support area which I expect to give way to further losses. After a year of sideways trading, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) finally looks to have broken below a key support area which I expect to give way to further losses. The decline in the IWM over the past few months has been primarily driven by weakness in the Growth segment of the market, in part undermined by the rise in real borrowing costs, but the Value segment is also coming under pressure. From a valuation perspective, even after a 16% decline, the IWM is nowhere close to fair value and there is no reason to expect it not to fall back to such levels.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

China Finance Online receives delisting notice from Nasdaq

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was notified by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that it has determined to delist the company's ADSs from Nasdaq after filing with SEC on lapse of applicable appeal periods. ADSs trading will suspend effective Jan.21, after business open. It was notified in June 2021 that it was...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Top 5 Stocks To Avoid

My objective in this article is to help you identify potential duds in your portfolio. The bearish stocks featured here were once market darlings, but our data-driven approach may help you understand why these stocks have poor investment fundamentals. Some investors are bearish or pessimistic about the market, believing that...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan guides for 40% profit boost to $2.5B in 2022

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% post-market after reporting a slight Q4 earnings beat and distributable cash flow of $0.48/share, vs. $0.55 in the year-ago quarter and $0.47 consensus estimate. Kinder Morgan says DCF/share was down Y/Y primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year quarter. For the full...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of America Q4 Earnings to reflect growth across divisions

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.19B (+10.4% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Credo Technology Group files for $345M IPO, value could reach $1.8B

Credo Technology Group (CRDO) has set terms for an IPO to raise up to $345M in a deal that could value the company at up to $1.8 billion. In a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Credo (CRDO) said it intends to sell up to 28.8M shares, which would include a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase up to 3.8M additional shares to cover any overallotments. The deal also calls for existing shareholders to offer 1.6M shares.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Tyler Technologies: Best Way To Gain Exposure To Local Government's Accelerating Technology Spend

Tyler Technologies is one of the leading public sector data management and payment processors, thus significantly benefiting from spend moving towards newer, cloud-based technologies. Tyler Technologies (TYL) is one of the leading public sector management and payment processors. The public sector market has long been underinvested in their software platforms...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy