Helios Technologies: Fair Value At Best

Smith-Midland Corporation has a mixed operating history but has consistently been cash flow positive. The construction industry is one of the largest industries, not only in the US, but across the globe. On a planet filled with people and all of the needs that they have, significant infrastructure is a necessity. Naturally, a large number of players would emerge that would become dedicated to providing the goods and services required for this industry to thrive. One such player is a company called Smith-Midland Corporation (SMID). As a very small prospect in the space, it does offer a lot of upside potential should management succeed in growing the enterprise at a nice clip. But sadly, at this time, shares are probably no better off than being fairly valued. The actual absence of material growth in recent years, both on the top and bottom lines, combined with the trading multiple the company has, is indicative of a company that probably does not offer any further upside in the near term.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO