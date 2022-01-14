Independence Contract Drilling: Improved Revenue And Margin Can Bail Out Cash Flow Crunch

Yamana Gold has exceeded its 2021 production guidance and is aiming to keep its production level stable at approximately 1 million gold-equivalent ounces per year. I would like to start this article with a confession. Until a few years ago, I couldn't care less about Yamana Gold (AUY). The company's balance sheet was stretched, there were some investments that I wasn't too impressed with and for the better part of the past 15 years; I ignored Yamana Gold. That changed a few years ago when the company got its act together. The balance sheet was cleaned up, the company started to do some interesting acquisitions and Yamana as a whole has completed converted itself in a reliable gold producer. Yes, Yamana is still over-exposed to South America but at its asset base is somewhat more diversified and the acquisition of the Wasamac project could prove to be a good deal.

