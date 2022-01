From the start, he was as comfortable with electrifying rock (see “Pump It Up”) as with heartfelt yet unsentimental love ballads (“Alison”). And he is in fabulous form on his new album The Boy Called If, a series of vignettes in which he conjures with autobiography, real and imagined, exploring the gap between fact and fiction, in a dazzling and often startling way. If he was born with uncanny maturity, probably the first rock star to consciously play with the myths and tropes of rock history, there is nothing that feels old or passé about Elvis, even though he references music-hall jollity as well as rockabilly madness.

