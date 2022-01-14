DPW crews prepare for snow, rain, gusty winds with this weekend’s storm

A storm approaching the tri-state area this weekend is expected to bring strong wind gusts that could cause property damage and power outages.

DPW crews across the Hudson Valley will be watching closely throughout the weekend to see exactly what they'll need to do to deal with this storm once it arrives.

The track of the storm could change, and it is unknown exactly what it will bring so DPW crews will have to be prepared for anything.

The plows will need to be ready to go if there is any accumulation of snow. Or this could be a mostly salting and sanding event, especially if there is rain that turns roads icy.

Or it could be a situation where debris needs to be cleared due to high winds. "The track…50 miles could make a huge difference in this storm, so we just have to watch it and pay attention to what's going on," says White Plains Highway Superintendent Angelo Finitateri.

Even though the storm is still a few days away, there are steps you can take now to prepare and prevent property damage.

Tree experts say it's worth walking around your property and looking for anything strong winds could knock down and maybe even trim a few excess branches from trees if you can do it safely.

Tree removal experts say you should never try and cut down any branches that are close to or touching a live power line - always call your local utility company and let them check it out.