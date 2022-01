If all he had ever done was record the album Bat Out of Hell, Meat Loaf, who has died aged 74, would still be guaranteed his own plinth in the museum of rock’n’roll. Released in Britain in early 1978, the album might have been conceived as the antidote to punk rock, which had been wreaking havoc on the music industry. The unlikely-looking figure of Meat Loaf stood at the centre of a bombastic maelstrom of sound, an operatic blend of heavy rock, fantasy lyrics, a choir of backing vocalists and long, multipart songs. It was rock’n’roll redesigned as gothic movie and Broadway spectacle.

MUSIC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO