Dozens of people, believed to be migrants, have been brought ashore on the Kent coast the day after a man died while trying to cross the English Channel Photos show two boats arriving, each carrying around 30 people including children, in the early hours of Saturday morning.One of the craft was brought in to Dover while the second group were brought ashore at Dungeness.The images showed some receiving medical treatment after being brought back onto land.The groups were rescued in pitch-black conditions by the RNLI following two small boat incidents in the Channel.On Friday, a Sudanese man in his 20s...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO