Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

PBS and WGBH’s Masterpiece released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Sanditon” on Thursday. Inspired by Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, the historical drama tells the story of Charlotte Heywood, a high-spirited young woman who happens upon the seaside town of Sanditon during a time of social change, and becomes intrigued by the town’s inhabitants and their secrets. The first season of the fan-favorite British series ended on a giant cliffhanger in early 2020, and having been canceled in the UK by ITV, it wasn’t clear if anything would ever be resolved. But following fan outcry and the successful...

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO