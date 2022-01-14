Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By C21 reporter
 7 days ago

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday January 17, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in...

Tune in to C21FM today to hear from the Sky Studios team

Today we hear from Sky Studios’ Jane Millichip, Gabriel Silver, Nils Hartmann and Frank Jastfelder about their commissioning and coproduction strategies for 2022 and beyond, as part of C21’s Content London. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. Comcast-owned Sky Studios was established several years ago to grow...
Tune in to C21FM after 10am to hear from eOne’s Michael Lombardo

Today we hear from Entertainment One president of global television Michael Lombardo about his upcoming slate, international content strategy, perspective on streaming and US pilot season, as part of C21’s Content London. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. Michael Lombardo is president of global television at Entertainment One,...
Jamie Dornan
IndieWire

‘As We See It’ Review: Amazon Prime Drama Has Strong Cast but Dated Representation

There’s a term I use regarding disability in media called “caretaker entertainment.” It’s generally in reference to a show or movie where the viewpoints of nurses, parents, siblings, and other caretakers are prioritized and utilized as a means of accessing entry to the otherwise opaque world of the disabled. It’s also a means of prioritizing creative’s stories who maybe aren’t disabled, but have experience living with those who are. “As We See It” follows three twenty-somethings living on the spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman) is a highly intelligent web designer struggling for financially stability after his father (Joe Mantegna) reveals he has...
CTC takes Netflix original comedy gameshow format Flinch to Russia

Russian broadcaster CTC has commissioned a local version of Netflix original format Flinch, in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT). SPT’s Russian prodco Lean-M will work on the local version with Mikhail Galustyan, Artur Babich and Valya Karnaval hosting under the title Ne Drogni! (Don’t Flinch!). Belfast-based Stellify...
Deadline

Susanne Daniels Exits As YouTube Global Head of Original Content

YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after over six years, during which she built the original content division of the company. YouTube Originals is coming off Q4 2021 as its most-watched quarter ever with 1.3 billion views. Daniels, a respected veteran TV executive, joined YouTube Originals in 2015 when the video-sharing giant had announced the launch of a premium subscription tier with high-end original scripted programming. She developed and launched such series as Cobra Kai, which set YouTube viewership records before moving to Netflix and earning Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, Step-Up (now on Starz), On...
Mammoth Screen’s Karen Thrussell named head of TV at Blueprint Television

Blueprint Television, the sister company to Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin’s Blueprint Pictures, has hired former Mammoth Screen exec Karen Thrussell as head of television. Thrussell will lead development and production of all series at the London-based production outfit, which has produced projects including A Very English Scandal and...
Variety

PBS Drops ‘Sanditon’ Season 2 Trailer; Roku Announces ‘Doomlands’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

PBS and WGBH’s Masterpiece released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Sanditon” on Thursday. Inspired by Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, the historical drama tells the story of Charlotte Heywood, a high-spirited young woman who happens upon the seaside town of Sanditon during a time of social change, and becomes intrigued by the town’s inhabitants and their secrets. The first season of the fan-favorite British series ended on a giant cliffhanger in early 2020, and having been canceled in the UK by ITV, it wasn’t clear if anything would ever be resolved. But following fan outcry and the successful...
Variety

CAA Hires Plimsoll Productions Executive Saul Goldberg as U.K.-Based Agent for Alternative Television (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has hired former Plimsoll Productions executive Saul Goldberg as an agent with its Alternative Television division, based out of the U.K. Most recently, Goldberg oversaw the U.S. operations for Bristol-headquartered unscripted production company Plimsoll, which has expanded rapidly in recent years following the sale of a minority stake to British private equity firm LDC in 2019. The deal, valued at $100 million, has allowed the outfit to make crucial inroads Stateside. Plimsoll is best known for natural history efforts such as National Geographic’s “Hostile Planet” and “Big Cat Country,” and has grown its base of buyers to include the likes of...
c21media.net

W says yes to Dating With My Mates

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV has commissioned Dating With My Mates, an original dating format produced by UK indie Harbar 8 and BBC Studios, for its entertainment channel W. The 10×60’ format sees four single friends host a dinner party where potential dates are presented with each course. At the end of the night, the dates return to ask out one of the mates – causing either a match, or drama among the friends. The show was greenlit by senior commissioning editor Helen Nightingale.
NewsBreak
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

If you thought NFTs had a big week 1 in 2022, they didn’t slow down much in week 2, either. OpenSea volumes continue to rip, despite buzz around new marketplace LooksRare, there’s a whole new slate of major brands entering the mix, and Wikipedia dropped the hammer on whether or not NFTs are art.
Tune in to C21FM to hear about HBO Max’s European strategy

Today we hear from WarnerMedia EMEA head of original production Antony Root and EMEA head of unscripted production Annelies Sitvast about their strategy for HBO Max across Europe, as part of C21’s Content London. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. C21’s Content London took place last month with...
Show Tunes S4 Episode 18 - Man of La Mancha (1965)

Dale Wasserman (book), Mitch Leigh (music) and Joe Darion (lyrics), created a clever framing device for this musical adaptation of the 1605/1615 novel "Don Quixote" by Miguel de Cervantes. The author, in prison awaiting trial for his own real-life troubles, tells the tale of an elderly gentleman who reads too many romance novels and believes himself to be a grand knight.
Review: “Hawkeye” surprises viewers in fun TV show

Author’s Note: This review contains minor spoilers for “Hawkeye.”. The one Marvel TV show I wasn’t excited for was “Hawkeye.” I didn’t care much about Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, who is the superhero Hawkeye. However, the moment I saw the trailer, I knew I’d love it. The Christmas theme and the dynamic between newcomer Kate Bishop and Clint that was shown in the short trailer somehow already had me hooked.
Peacock renews YA drama One of Us is Lying for second season

NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock has renewed young-adult series One of Us is Lying for a second season. Based on Karen McManus’s novel of the same name, One of Us is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive.
Variety

ITV Studios Secures Major Content Deal With HBO Max Latin America For Shows Including ‘The Bay,’ ‘Bump’ and ‘Romulus’

ITV Studios has landed a major content deal with WarnerMedia Latin America for HBO Max. The deal, which covers both premium scripted and factual titles, includes seasons 1 and 2 of “Romulus,” about the creation of Rome from producers Cattleya (“Gomorrah”), seasons 1-3 of “The Bay,” which will premiere for the first time in Latin America on the service, and the first three seasons of U.K. comedy drama hit “Brassic.” Also included in the package is “April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes” and “Bump,” a comedy drama starring Nathalie Morris (“Black Christmas”) about a teenage girl who unexpectedly gets pregnant. (The series, created...
ITV orders Stellify Media Millionaire spin-off format Fastest Finger First

ITV has ordered a spin-off to quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire? from Sony Pictures Television-owned Stellify Media. Fastest Finger First will be presented by Anita Rani, a lead presenter on BBC One’s Countryfile, and will offer contestants a guaranteed place on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?.
Netflix, Aardman prep new Wallace & Gromit movie for 2024 release

Netflix and UK-based Aardman Animations are working on a new Wallace & Gromit movie, set to launch on the global streamer in 2024. The new addition to the British stop-motion franchise will premiere exclusively on Netflix excluding the UK, where it will premiere on the BBC before moving onto the streamer.
