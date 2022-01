It seems like so many of our nostalgic faves are getting reboots and revivals these days, and now it's Degrassi's turn! HBO Max just announced that a new reboot of the iconic teen drama is coming to the streamer in 2023. While Netflix's 2016 reboot, Degrassi: Next Class, is the latest iteration of the Degrassi series, the beloved early-2000s version, Degrassi: The Next Generation, has a hold on so many people. It's the version that popularized Degrassi stateside and it featured several now-stars early in their careers, including the then-rising actor and musician Drake, who's now a superstar rapper. Obviously, the question on everyone's mind is, "Will Drake be in HBO Max's Degrassi?"

