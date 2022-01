BERLIN - Europe's top campsite and the camping.info Award winner 2022 is located in Germany. Out of more than 23.000 European campsites from 44 different countries, the first place went to Camping Kühlungsborn (Germany). The camping.info Award is one of the most ambitioned awards in the camping industry and is based on the opinions of 150.000 campers with a total of 228.000 reviews on camping.info. "The rankings are only based on the ratings by campers. Accordingly, the evaluations for creating the ranking and all of its factors are publicly available", states Maximilian Moehrle, managing director of camping.info based in Berlin. "Even small, highly committed campsites have a good chance of being listed among the top 100 in Europe and of being discovered as an insider tip."

EUROPE ・ 10 DAYS AGO