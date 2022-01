In today’s world of skyrocketing medical costs, a health insurance plan known as ‘Mediclaim’ has become unavoidable. If you don’t have one, you could find yourself paying a lot of money out of your own savings. Even as it increasingly pays for basic care, health insurance continues to serve the purpose of dispersing risk. Understanding the significance of health insurance for your family is only the beginning. Today, there are a wide range of health insurance plans available in the market, however, it is important to choose the right one for your needs. Some policies may come with specific add-ons, however there are several features that are common to most health insurance plans. Here’s a look at six features that some of India’s best medical insurance companies have in common.

