By Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist; and Joana Colussi and Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois Ag Economists. Safrinha corn is Brazil’s 2nd corn crop, planted right after the soybean harvest, typically in January and February, mainly in the Midwest and Center-South of Brazil. Initially smaller than the 1st crop, it was named the safrinha, “little harvest” in Portuguese. However, it is now the largest crop, accounting for 70% of Brazilian corn.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO