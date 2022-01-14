ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cogeco Communications GAAP EPS of C$2.27, revenue of C$718.5M

By Meghavi Singh
Cover picture for the articleCogeco Communications press release (OTCPK:CGEAF): FQ1 GAAP EPS of...

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) Management On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 20, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
SunPower sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA at low end of guidance range

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -1.5% post-market after disclosing preliminary Q4 adjusted EBITDA came in at the low end of previous guidance of $18M-$41M. The company says $6.5M of Residential EBITDA was effectively pushed into 2022 because of weather in California and impacts from COVID-19, and another $3M was spent on sales and marketing to expand its serviceable solar market to underpenetrated areas nationally.
Kinder Morgan guides for 40% profit boost to $2.5B in 2022

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% post-market after reporting a slight Q4 earnings beat and distributable cash flow of $0.48/share, vs. $0.55 in the year-ago quarter and $0.47 consensus estimate. Kinder Morgan says DCF/share was down Y/Y primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year quarter. For the full...
What's in store for Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.59B (+7.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Bank of America Q4 Earnings to reflect growth across divisions

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.19B (+10.4% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
Bank of America GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06, revenue of $22.06B misses by $130M

Bank of America press release (NYSE:BAC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06. Revenue of $22.06B (+9.8% Y/Y) misses by $130M. Net interest income up $1.2 billion, or 11%, to $11.4 billion, driven by strong deposit growth and investment of excess liquidity – Noninterest income up 8% to $10.7 billion, driven by record asset management fees and record investment banking revenue.
ASML Holding GAAP EPS of €4.27 beats by €0.50, revenue of €4.98B misses by €130M

ASML Holding press release (NASDAQ:ASML): Q4 GAAP EPS of €4.27 beats by €0.50. Revenue of €4.98B (-5.0% Y/Y) misses by €130M. Q4 net bookings of €7.1 billion. ASML expects Q1 2022 net sales between €3.3 billion and €3.5 billion and a gross margin of around 49%. The lower net sales guidance for the first quarter is due to a significant number of fast shipments, translating to approximately €2 billion of expected revenue shift from the first quarter to subsequent quarters.
UnitedHealth Non-GAAP EPS of $4.48 beats by $0.17, revenue of $73.74B beats by $880M

UnitedHealth press release (NYSE:UNH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.48 beats by $0.17. Revenue of $73.74B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $880M. UnitedHealth Group affirmed the 2022 growth and performance objectives established at its November 30, 2021 Investor Conference, including revenues of $317 billion to $320 billion ($317.55B consensus), net earnings of $20.20 to $20.70 per share, adjusted net earnings of $21.10 to $21.60 per share ($21.65 consensus) and cash flows from operations of $23 billion to $24 billion.
