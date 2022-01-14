Cogeco Communications GAAP EPS of C$2.27, revenue of C$718.5M

UnitedHealth press release (NYSE:UNH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.48 beats by $0.17. Revenue of $73.74B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $880M. UnitedHealth Group affirmed the 2022 growth and performance objectives established at its November 30, 2021 Investor Conference, including revenues of $317 billion to $320 billion ($317.55B consensus), net earnings of $20.20 to $20.70 per share, adjusted net earnings of $21.10 to $21.60 per share ($21.65 consensus) and cash flows from operations of $23 billion to $24 billion.
