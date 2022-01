Kyle and JD are joined by Will Scouch of McKeen’s Hockey to help San Jose Sharks fans get ready for the 2022 NHL Draft. We discuss if Shane Wright is a worthy number-one draft pick, Brad Lambert’s wide range of rankings (13:00), and why the middle of the pack might not be the worst place to draft (18:00). We then discuss if the 2022 draft class is as deep as once thought (26:00), players who could be risers during the draft process (35:00), and Will’s stay-away prospect (42:00).

