Do you remember the fashion fad from the 80s, where everyone was dressing according to their season? There were professional seasoners, who would take just one look at you, and be able to tell if you were a summer or winter, or a spring or fall. We would go to parties where a seasoning specialist would talk about how important it was to dress within the colors dictated by your season. Next, each person at the party would get seasoned by the expert, then usually get well-seasoned by the wine and cheese served afterward.

DICKINSON, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO