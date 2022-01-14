ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross-Cultural Training Market to Record 5.95% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Coursera Inc- The company offers an online learning platform for higher education| Technavio

By TechNavio
 7 days ago
Companies: 10+ – Including Aperian Global Inc., Babel Language Consulting Ltd., Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd., Coursera Inc., Creative Culture, Cross-Cultural Consulting, Cultural Savvy, Culture Smart!, Dwellworks LLC, Global Integration Inc., Global Training Partners, and Learnlight, among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value...

ELEVAI LABS, INC. ANNOUNCES GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH PREMIER AESTHETIC DEVICE COMPANY DERMAPENWORLD

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., ("ELEVAI" or the "Company") a biotech company leveraging the power of human stem cell exosomes to create next-generation topical skincare products, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-exclusive global distributor and trademark license agreement with leading Australian headquartered aesthetic device company DermapenWorld™ ("Dermapen").
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market to Record 2.56% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Increasing Demand for Compact Automation Solutions to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Programmable Logic Controller Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value...
Global Pharmaceutical Formulation Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Formulation market will register an incremental spend of about USD 183 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Pharmaceutical Formulation sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers...
Alcoholic beverages Market size in the US to grow by USD 72.51 billion | Market research insights highlight increased demand for craft drinks as key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Alcoholic Beverages Market in US by Product, Distribution Channel, and Packaging - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.15% in 2021 at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), product (beer, spirits, and wine), and packaging (glass bottles, metal beverage cans, and other packaging materials).
Angstrom Technology Expands Global Reach, Acquires Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angstrom Technology, a West Michigan cleanroom engineering company and portfolio company of ASGARD Partners & Co., announced its acquisition of UK-based Connect 2 Cleanrooms ("C2C"). This acquisition broadens Angstrom Technology's global footprint and expands the company's extensive offerings in the cleanroom industry. C2C represents Angstrom's second add-on acquisition after the acquisition of Built 2 Spec in September 2021.
StructionSite Adds $10 Million to Bring Builders to the Bleeding Edge of Construction Tech

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StructionSite, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent project tracking software for the construction industry, today announced $10 million in funding that includes new institutional capital from 500 Global, who led the round, as well as strategic investments from PCL Construction and GS Futures and strong participation from other existing investors. After using StructionSite in the field, these construction leaders recognized the platform's potential to help builders through bleeding edge technology designed around their specific needs. The new funds will be used to expand StructionSite's platform capabilities and extend its leadership position in the market. The company also announced its latest partner integration with Latium Technologies. StructionSite's project tracking data can now be seamlessly incorporated into Latium's Job Site Insights(R) (JSI) Smart Construction platform.
FastSpring Appoints Mansoor Bajowala as VP of Global Customer Operations; Doubles Down on Customer Service Strategy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastSpring, the leading commerce platform for over 3,500 growth-stage SaaS and software companies, is increasing its investment to become a world-class leader in customer service and customer success. "As we continue to see record growth and profitability, we are investing heavily to...
Global Aluminum Foil Market Procurement Intelligence Report to Have an Incremental Spend of USD 7.48 Billion| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aluminum Foil market is growing at a CAGR of 5.28% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Aluminum Foil sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prils Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prils market is set to grow by USD 784.14 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43% as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by application (hypertension, heart failure, and chronic kidney disorders) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Soldier Systems Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America| Increased Deployment by the Military Segment to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Soldier Systems Market is set to grow by USD 4.04 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.93% as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by application (military and homeland security) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Rotary Pump Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Rising Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency in Industries to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rotary Pump Market is set to grow by USD 2.35 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.99% as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (PC and multiple screw pump, gear pump, lobe and peristaltic pump, and vane pump) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Power Transmission Motion Control Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |High Adoption of Advanced & Automated Processes in the Manufacturing Sector to Boost Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Power Transmission Motion Control Market is set to grow by USD 284.40 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 17.41% as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by component (solutions and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Military Laser Rangefinder Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% by 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Elbit Systems Ltd. and Jenoptik AG |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Laser Rangefinder Market is set to grow by USD 4.67 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.70% as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (handheld equipment and observation systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Tendinitis Treatment Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% by 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Alvogen ehf | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tendinitis treatment market is set to grow by USD 5.27 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.79% as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by type (non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Natural Protein Powder Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from North America| Increasing Preference for Plant-based Diets to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the natural protein powder market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South American regions. The natural protein powder market is expected to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 200 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.08% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio.
Global Lithium Compounds Market To Display Lucrative Growth Trends Over 2022-2029| Sichuan Tianqui Lithium Chemicals Inc., Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials Co.Ltd., Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile (SQM), Albemarle Corporation

Global Lithium Compounds Market Report 2022-2029 with Covid-19 analysis and Recent Conditions. The assessment provides a 360° view and insights outlining the key outcomes of the Lithium Compounds market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking leading players strategies. In addition, the study helps with the competition study of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. All the data and statistics included in the report are back-tested by well-known analysis tools which include the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
Technavio's Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report "Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 ", by Technavio infers the market to be driven positively by the transition of educational institutions to formative assessment. The report also suggests the higher education testing and assessment market witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period.
USD 2.07 bn growth for Hydrochloric Acid Market through 2025| Evolving Opportunities with AGC Inc., BASF SE & Detrex Corp |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Hydrochloric Acid Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hydrochloric acid market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The growing demand for a number of PVC applications will facilitate the hydrochloric acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Hemophilia Therapeutics Market to Record USD 4.47 Bn Growth | Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., and CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Coverage: Key drivers,...
