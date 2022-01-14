Cross-Cultural Training Market to Record 5.95% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Coursera Inc- The company offers an online learning platform for higher education| Technavio

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StructionSite, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent project tracking software for the construction industry, today announced $10 million in funding that includes new institutional capital from 500 Global, who led the round, as well as strategic investments from PCL Construction and GS Futures and strong participation from other existing investors. After using StructionSite in the field, these construction leaders recognized the platform's potential to help builders through bleeding edge technology designed around their specific needs. The new funds will be used to expand StructionSite's platform capabilities and extend its leadership position in the market. The company also announced its latest partner integration with Latium Technologies. StructionSite's project tracking data can now be seamlessly incorporated into Latium's Job Site Insights(R) (JSI) Smart Construction platform.

