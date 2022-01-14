ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Signs for our times

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I will never forget the moment God spoke to my hurting heart as I was driving home on Kent Island Route 18. The date was Monday, Sept. 19, the day after I was told the sad news that my longtime friend and beloved Bible study teacher, Jim Andres, had unexpectedly left...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Timely Truth for this week is ... COURAGE

“If we are thrown out into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to save us from it, and he will rescue us from your hand, O king. But even if he does not, we want you to know, O king, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.” (Daniel 3:17-18)
MILITARY
KTSA

An American Voice For Our Times

He died young and long ago. His national holiday risks becoming just the first “Monday off” of each new year. I hope not. But it always impresses me how fresh and current Martin Luther King Jr. is today. You don’t have to wonder “what would he say” about this or that?
POLITICS
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Times#Christian
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Flagstaff Religion News for Jan. 15

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

During a Difficult Time, Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Heads for the Hills

Daytime star takes some time away from the hectic thing we call life. It’s no secret that as of late this world is facing a very difficult time — and has been for almost two years. With the pandemic still raging into the homes of many, staying safe has become part of our everyday routines. Though Days of Our Lives actor Galen Gering (Rafe) does not confirm that he has tested positive, he did post some photos and videos on his official Instagram from the Alabama Hills in California and shared, “Seems like a good place to be if one had Covid.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
E! News

Kody and His Family Are Exposed to COVID-19 in Sister Wives Clip

Watch: TLC "Sister Wives" Exclusive: Nanny Tests Positive for COVID-19 This was one birthday present the Brown family didn't want anyone to bring to the party. Sister Wives' Robyn and Kody Brown celebrated their daughter Ariella's birthday on Jan.10, and she wanted the entire family to be there for her party. In order to do so, everyone got tested for COVID-19 beforehand.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wizmnews.com

Time to put our money where our mouth is and honor our healthcare heroes

We all have a hard day at work sometimes. Those days when we can’t seem to get everything done, when the day lasts longer than we want, and we get home tired and cranky. For most of us, those days are few and far between. But not so for our health care workers. They have had busy day after busy day for two years now, since the start of the pandemic. Many of them are burned out by the constant wave of Covid patients, putting themselves in harms way to give others the care they need. They have been our heroes. But now they need our help. That’s why a group of lawmakers in Madison have introduced the Healthcare Heroes Act. This legislation would provide benefits to those working in our hospitals and nursing homes, those working in homecare agencies and our first responders. It would provide hazard pay, paid medical leave, state-funded Covid testing and treatment for those who are uninsured. It seems the least we can do. These healthcare heroes have gone above and beyond trying to keep people healthy during the pandemic. They haven’t had a couple stressful days, they’ve had a couple stressful years. And it doesn’t look to be getting a whole lot better. They have done their jobs, and now our lawmakers should do theirs and pass this legislation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Flashbak

Signs Of The Times: The Farmville, Virginia Protests, 1963

“We may observe with much sadness and irony that, outside of Africa, south of the Sahara, where education is still a difficult challenge, the only places on earth known not to provide free public education are Communist China, North Vietnam, Sarawak, Singapore, British Honduras—and Prince Edward County, Virginia.”. —Attorney...
FARMVILLE, VA
BBC

Ella Parker: Pregnant woman unlawfully killed, coroner rules

A pregnant woman who was stabbed to death by a man who had left a mental health unit two days earlier was unlawfully killed, a coroner concluded. Ella Parker was stabbed 33 times with a screwdriver at her flat in Milton Keynes on 7 December 2017. Ryan Blacknell, 28, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Grapes? Are Grapes Safe For Cats?

When it comes to the question of "Can cats eat grapes?" the short answer is yes they can, but they probably shouldn't. Here's what you should know. The post Can Cats Eat Grapes? Are Grapes Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Meat Loaf dies aged 74

The legendary singer-and-actor sadly passed away at the age of 74 with his wife Deborah by his side. A statement on his official Facebook page read: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy