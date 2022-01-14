Signs for our times

We all have a hard day at work sometimes. Those days when we can’t seem to get everything done, when the day lasts longer than we want, and we get home tired and cranky. For most of us, those days are few and far between. But not so for our health care workers. They have had busy day after busy day for two years now, since the start of the pandemic. Many of them are burned out by the constant wave of Covid patients, putting themselves in harms way to give others the care they need. They have been our heroes. But now they need our help. That’s why a group of lawmakers in Madison have introduced the Healthcare Heroes Act. This legislation would provide benefits to those working in our hospitals and nursing homes, those working in homecare agencies and our first responders. It would provide hazard pay, paid medical leave, state-funded Covid testing and treatment for those who are uninsured. It seems the least we can do. These healthcare heroes have gone above and beyond trying to keep people healthy during the pandemic. They haven’t had a couple stressful days, they’ve had a couple stressful years. And it doesn’t look to be getting a whole lot better. They have done their jobs, and now our lawmakers should do theirs and pass this legislation.

