HRH The Prince of Wales and Sir Jony Ive’s Terra Carta Design Lab has announced the 20 finalists chosen to develop design-led solutions to the climate crisis. Launched in July 2021, the Terra Carta Design Lab was spearheaded by Prince Charles and Jony Ive in collaboration with the Royal College of Art (RCA). Each shortlisted team will be expected to further develop their proposals and submit them to the Terra Carta Design Lab Grand Jury in spring 2022, after which four winning teams will be offered the opportunity to be mentored by Jony Ive and introduced to the industry leads of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, as well as receiving financial support.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 HOURS AGO