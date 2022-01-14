ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Might Be More To Get Announced With The Canon EOS R5C

canonwatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe expect Canon to release the Canon EOS R5C next week, on February January 19th. It seems Canon is set to announce some other gear besides the Canon EOS R5C. What we can expect:. New firmware for the...

www.canonwatch.com

The Phoblographer

Can the Awesome Canon EOS R Replace Your DSLR?

We sincerely love receiving emails from our readers, especially when we’ve helped them and they’re curious to learn more. So that’s what happened recently with Bryan, who consented to me turning our email into a blog post. He’s owned the Canon 5D MK 4 for years, and after reading our Canon EOS R review update, he’s curious about making the move to mirrorless. But will it work for him?
canonwatch.com

Clash Of The 30fps Systems: Sony Alpha 1 vs Canon EOS R3

Have you ever heard and seen how 30 fps sound and look? It’s amazing. Here we compare the Sony Aplha 1 vs the Canon EOS R3. Dustin Abbott compares the Canon EOS R3 and the Sony Alpha 1. Among other things, design philosophy, autofocus and sensor performance are discussed. Enjoy.
canonwatch.com

Canon Set To Announce New Cinema Gear On January 19 (is it the EOS R5c?)

Canon will announce a new Cinema camera on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. We think it might be the rumored Canon EOS R5c. 45mp full-frame sensor (same as EOS R5) Unlimited 8K30P recording in Cinema RAW Light. XF-AVC and MP4. Timecode in/out. The same multipurpose hot shoe as the EOS R3....
canonwatch.com

Canon EOS R3 Sample Photo Gallery (with RAW, all downloadable)

Want to do some pixel peeping on images produced by Canon’s latest mirrorless champ? Here is a Canon EOS R3 sample photo gallery. DPReview posted a Canon EOS R3 sample photo gallery. RAW files are also available and all files can be downloaded. You can download the Canon EOS...
canonwatch.com

Canon Russia Says There Will Be More DSLRs. Only EOS-1D X Series Gets Discontinued

A followup to the a recent report about Canon discontinuing the flagship EOS-1D X Mark III in favour of a mirrorless camera. The statement about discontinuing the flagship came no less than from Canon’s Chairman and CEO, Fujio Mitarai. This led to speculations that Canon might discontinue all DSLR lineups. Fear not, they won’t.
canonwatch.com

Are These Specifications And Image Of The Canon EOS R5C?

A set of alleged specification for the upcoming Canon EOS R5C is making the rounds on the Internet. Are they real?. The Canon EOS R5C is expected to get announced tomorrow, January 19, 2022. Here is a set of specifications. It seems it is part of a press release but we are not sure. The image above might be the Canon EOS R5C. If you look close you might see the vent grid on the right.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
phoronix.com

Canonical To Focus On A New, More Modular Snapcraft - Current Codebase Goes Legacy

A few minutes ago a new Ubuntu blog post hit the wire entitled "The Future of Snapcraft" where immediately I wondered if it was announcing plans to move away from their own app packaging/store/update tech and shift over to a Flatpak world like the rest of the Linux ecosystem for app sandboxing, app store, and distribution. Nope, but they are going to overhaul Snapcraft's architecture.
canonrumors.com

Here are some Canon EOS R5 C specifications

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Here are a lot of official specifications for the Canon EOS R5 C from Canon.
gsmarena.com

The Canon EOS R5 C is a hybrid Cinema EOS camera based on the R5

What if your work is equally split between still photography and video production? The Canon EOS R5 (announced in mid-2020) is great for stills, but it’s video recording capabilities are no match for the Cinema EOS cameras. Today the company unveiled a camera that is designed for just such hybrid workflows – the Canon EOS R5 C.
canonwatch.com

New Canon EOS C70 Firmware Coming To Answer Demands Of Pro Users

The next firmware update for the Canon EOS C70 will come in March 2022. New Canon EOS C70 Firmware Update Answers The Top Demands of Professional End-Users. MELVILLE, NY, January 19, 2022 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a firmware update for the EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera that implements sought after features such as Cinema RAW Light internal recording as well as Frame and Interval recording modes. The added features allow the EOS C70 to be better paired with the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III workflows, and come as a direct result of end-user feedback from professionals.
TechRadar

How to watch today's big Canon Cinema EOS camera launch

The Canon EOS Cinema event is set to start on Wednesday January 18 at 7am EST / 12pm GMT / 11pm AEDT. How long will the event last? Depending on how much Canon has to show, the event could last 30 minutes to one hour. In the market for a...
Digital Photography Review

Canon EOS R5C vs EOS R5: what's the same, what's different?

'The EOS R5C is more than just an EOS R5 with a fan' is the message Canon seems keen to convey. And the differences between the two cameras start to stack-up, the closer you look. But to me, it looks like some of the shared hardware ends up being both the EOS R5C's greatest shortcoming while underpinning its main strength.
cameralabs.com

Canon EOS R5C review

The Canon EOS R5C is a hybrid cinema camera based on the EOS R5 and aimed at pro videographers, resolving many of the frustrations of the original model. Announced in January 2022, the EOS R5C arrives roughly two years after the original R5 was first officially teased, and costs around $4500 or pounds – so you’re paying a 300 pound or $600 premium over the R5.
No Film School

The Canon EOS R5 C Obliterates the Line Between Photography and Cinema Cameras

This new full-frame mirrorless camera is a true hybrid, bridging the gap between Canon’s Cinema EOS and EOS Technology. The line between photography and cinema just disappeared completely. Camera technology has evolved in leaps and bounds in the past few years. RED popularized 8K recording, and many camera manufacturers...
provideocoalition.com

New Canon EOS C70 Firmware Update Includes RAW Recoding Capabilities

Today Canon announced a firmware update for the EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera with the added feature of Cinema RAW Light internal recording and Frame and Interval recording modes. With the announcement of the Canon EOS R5 C, the Canon C70 needed a feature update to keep in line with the raw recording capabilities of all EOS Cinema Cameras.
