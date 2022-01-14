There Might Be More To Get Announced With The Canon EOS R5C

The next firmware update for the Canon EOS C70 will come in March 2022. New Canon EOS C70 Firmware Update Answers The Top Demands of Professional End-Users. MELVILLE, NY, January 19, 2022 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a firmware update for the EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera that implements sought after features such as Cinema RAW Light internal recording as well as Frame and Interval recording modes. The added features allow the EOS C70 to be better paired with the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III workflows, and come as a direct result of end-user feedback from professionals.
