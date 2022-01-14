ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BMO Capital Upgrades Mosaic (MOS) to Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson upgraded Mosaic (NYSE: MOS)...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Seth Rosenfeld upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $45.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Commercial Metals Company click here. For more ratings news on Commercial Metals Company click here. Shares of Commercial Metals...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Buy

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt upgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) from Hold
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend; 5.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE: SCM) declared a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Sector Perform on Raw Headwinds

(Updated - January 21, 2022 6:37 AM EST)RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Outperform to
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmo#Stock#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Buy

Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch upgraded Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) from Neutral
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (KNSW.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: KNSW.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (HMA.U) Prices 17.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HMA.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units, at a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (WNNR.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (NYSE: WNNR.U), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “WNNR.U” beginning on January 13, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable public warrant, with each whole public warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole public warrants being exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and public warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “WNNR” and “WNNR WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on January 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Riley Exploration Permia (REPX) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 4.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Riley Exploration Permia (NYSE: REPX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 26,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

WNS Holdings (WNS) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c; Offers Guidance

WNS Holdings (NYSE: WNS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.88, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.83. Revenue for the quarter came in at $261.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $255.66 million. GUIDANCE:. WNS Holdings sees FY2022 EPS of $3.30-$3.38, versus the consensus of $3.32. WNS Holdings sees FY2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Declares $1.50 Quarterly Dividend; 2.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, or $6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades Study City Int'l Holdings (MSC) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Kenneth Fong upgraded Study City Int'l Holdings (NYSE: MSC)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Upgrades UiPath Inc. (PATH) to Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz upgraded UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $56.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on UiPath Inc. click here. For more ratings news on UiPath Inc. click here. Shares of UiPath Inc. closed at $35.26 yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Ameresco (AMRC) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov upgraded Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) from Market
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RPM International (RPM) PT Raised to $125 at BMO Capital

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BMO Capital analyst John McNulty raised the price target on RPM International (NYSE: RPM) to $125.00 (from $121.00) while maintaining an Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "RPM posted FQ2 EPS...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Noble Capital Starts Lee Enterprises (LEE) at Outperform

Noble Capital analyst Michael Kupinski initiates coverage on Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ: LEE) with an Outperform rating and a price target
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Upgrades Steven Madden (SHOO) to Buy

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine upgraded Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) from Hold to Buy, PT $50.00. The analyst comments "Upgrading to Buy with Upside to $50...We are raising our rating from Hold to Buy and maintaining our $50 price target on Steve Madden based on our discounted NOPAT model. We are increasingly optimistic near-term given this week’s positive pre-announcements from fellow footwear providers Caleres and Crocs. We believe the stock’s 10% decline YTD has represented a disconnect from fundamentals. Though we are aware that SHOO will have to lap stimulus from 2021, we see a consumer ready to step up purchases of fashion footwear as life returns to a closer approximation of normalcy. We expect SHOO to pass through cost increases, and we see a retail industry that is in no hurry to return to discounts. Our 2022 EPS estimate of $3.07 is 20 cents above consensus."
STOCKS

