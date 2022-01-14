ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Illinois Road Leads to Cemetery Guarded by Hellhounds?

By Doc Holliday
 7 days ago
It's ranked as one of the top urban legends in Illinois, but is there any truth to it? It's an Illinois road that leads to a cemetery. That part is true. The legend says that the cemetery is guarded by hellhounds. Dangerous Roads is one of the many websites...

Did you know Illinois has more parks than 43 other states?

When it comes to parks there are very few states that have more than the Land of Lincoln, Illinois is a leader when it comes to parks for its people. According to playgroudequpiment.com, the Land of Lincoln has the 7th most parks of any state in the country, with 142 parks statewide. Illinois' 142 parks rank behind only California in 1st with 270 parks followed by New York with 215, Washington with 212, Oregon with 195, Florida with 191, and Massachusetts with 154. Another stat that shows Illinois' commitment to parks, and park space is that 1.39% of the total land in Illinois is covered with state and national park space. That 1.39% may not seem like a ton but the highest percentage is Hawaii at 9.41% and when you compare Illinois to its neighbors, Iowa sits at .21% and Missouri at .34%. To see the full diagram of stats on states and their parks click here!
Illinois residents to soon see new area code

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Commerce Commission says they approved a new area code to help add more telephone numbers. Implementing the area code will help ease the high demand of telephone numbers in Chicago’s southern suburbs, they say. Officials say the 464 area code is set to overlay the existing 708 area code […]
Jailhouse Turned B&B Is Now Best Rated Place to Stay in Illinois

The best-rated B&B in Illinois was once a jailhouse, and now is a luxurious B&B for a weekend getaway. Known now as the Jail Hill Inn, this once jailhouse located in Galena, Illinois is now one of the best-rated B&Bs to stay at in the state. We all know how fantastic Galena is for a quick getaway for the weekend or a girl's trip, but to stay at a jailhouse inn is like the topping on a cake.
Main roads passable in Illinois

A look at the road conditions on I-55 at the 68 mile marker on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6. A look at traffic on I-55 northbound at the 44 mile marker on Thursday, January 6. This week we look at the planned events coming together in the next several months in Sikeston!
COVID Leading To More Staffing Issues At Illinois Schools

COVID-19 is taking its toll on staffing at school districts across Illinois. A fall survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools says 88-percent of Illinois school districts reported a teacher shortage problem. A substitute teacher shortage was also reported at 96-percent of school districts. The shortage issues have led to the cancellation of more than 400 classes, while 385 were shifted to online instruction.
Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
Missing Illinois man Justin Lampard found dead in field

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — Justin Lampard, 33, who had not been heard from since Tuesday, was found deceased in a field north of the Genoa City limits on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a check status call for Lampard on Friday, according to the department. The family member that was reporting indicated that […]
Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
Two Mysterious Towers in Missouri Are the Largest in the World

If you have ever been to the College Hill neighborhood in St. Louis you probably have seen these two large mysterious towers. Have you ever wondered what they were used for?. This House, a YouTube Channel that I love to follow, explains what exactly are these two twoers and how much history they have to the city of St. Louis. The two towers are so tall that you can see the entire neighborhood from each of the towers, and get a really nice view of the whole neighborhood. These two towers were built to be standpipe water towers to make the City of St. Louis the only American city to have such elaborate structures.
Serious recall issued for 19 delicious desserts – throw them out now

Don't Miss: Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more Kroger Co. recently issued a recall for a variety of baked goods because of the possibility the items may contain metal fragments. Specifically, the Kroger recall went into effect earlier this month and if you purchased any baked goods from the grocery giant in recent weeks, you'll definitely want to take a close look at the items at issue. Note that the recalled products were all sold under the Country Oven brand. And if you have any, you need to be sure not to consume them. You'll find...
Dog abandoned on Rockford roadway, found dead in frigid cold

A dead dog was found left in a crate on the side of the road in Rockford last week, and animal advocates want to catch whoever is responsible. "Care for Pets" desperately wants to find out who is responsible for leaving the dog there, and is offering a $2,000 reward for information.
Police search for missing Missouri prisoner

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a prisoner who has escaped. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Benjamin Frank Landa, 30, was falsely identified as an inmate scheduled for release. He was last seen near Steelville in the area of Highway 19 and Cushing Road at around 9:40 […]
