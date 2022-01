I have known serious winters for a lot of my life. Until I was 12 we lived in Michigan, and to be a child in Michigan in the 1970s was idyllic in many ways. It was hot in the summer and my sister and I played outside all day long with kids from the neighbourhood, and then the autumn was magnificent with all the incredible trees and the changing colours of the leaves. Winter in Michigan was for real. It started snowing in October and after it stuck it was there until March. When my family left Michigan for Colorado, my best buddy Scott warned me about the “world out there”. It was around this time that I was realising, and unfortunately with horror, that I was gay and that the American Dream was meant for other people, not for me.

