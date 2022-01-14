Hear Ukrainian deputy PM's message for Europe amid Russia tensions

Russia could invade Ukraine “at any point”, the US has warned as it scrambles to cool tensions in the region through diplomacy.The Kremlin has reportedly amassed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, leading to fears about its intentions.Amid such concerns, the US secretary of state Antony Blinken landed in Europe on Wednesday for talks with Russian officials this week.Speaking in Kiev, the senior Biden administration official said the US would continue to pursue diplomatic channels to try to prevent Russian aggression against Ukraine. After meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Wednesday, the US secretary of...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO