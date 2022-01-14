ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Ukrainian deputy PM's message for Europe amid Russia tensions

 7 days ago
Europe needs to invest in Ukraine’s defense to keep the democracy safe...

americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
The Independent

US warns Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any point’ as Blinken arrives in Kiev

Russia could invade Ukraine “at any point”, the US has warned as it scrambles to cool tensions in the region through diplomacy.The Kremlin has reportedly amassed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, leading to fears about its intentions.Amid such concerns, the US secretary of state Antony Blinken landed in Europe on Wednesday for talks with Russian officials this week.Speaking in Kiev, the senior Biden administration official said the US would continue to pursue diplomatic channels to try to prevent Russian aggression against Ukraine. After meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Wednesday, the US secretary of...
Reuters

Sweden boosts patrols on Gotland amid Russia tensions

STOCKHOLM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's military said on Thursday it was ramping up its visible activities on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland amid increased tensions between NATO and Russia and a recent deployment of Russian landing craft in the Baltic. Moscow has spooked the West by massing troops...
The Independent

Britain and US warn Putin to ‘step back’ from war in Ukraine

Britain and the United States have warned Vladimir Putin to “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk being dragged into a prolonged conflict.In a message to the Russian president, foreign secretary Liz Truss says Russia could be dragged into a quagmire similar to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.Her comments came amid a buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine, which prompted President Joe Biden to warn Putin would pay a “dear price” for any invasion. Mr Biden on Thursday said he had been “absolutely clear” with Mr Putin that moving troops across Ukraine’s border...
hawaiitelegraph.com

U.S.-Russia security talks to start in Geneva amid tensions

GENEVA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The security talks between the United States and Russia in Geneva scheduled for Monday have drawn attention from the international community. The talks are expected to focus on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the rising tensions in Ukraine. Such issues as arms control, cybersecurity and climate change may also be raised. While calling the dialogue a positive signal to improve frayed U.S.-Russia relations, experts are cautious about its outcomes.
hawaiitelegraph.com

NATO, Russia Begin High-Level Talks In Brussels Amid Ukraine Tensions

Security talks with Russia to address a brewing crisis at eastern Ukraine's border have begun at NATO headquarters in Brussels amid low expectations for a breakthrough. Representatives of NATO's 30 members and Russia are holding a NATO-Russia Council meeting as the second scheduled discussions this week aimed at calming tensions on the Ukraine border advance to the alliance forum.
cyberscoop.com

CISA issues advisory on state-sponsored hacking amid Russia, Ukraine tension

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Tuesday advised cybersecurity professionals to be on alert for attacks from Russian state-sponsored hackers. The DHS warning, issued alongside the National Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, singled out critical infrastructure as being especially at risk. Russian...
