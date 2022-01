The total market valuation of bitcoin stands at around $1.03 trillion (the total crypto market is worth more than $3 trillion), the same as that of Tesla, which is at around $1.06 trillion. If bitcoin were a corporate entity, it would be the sixth-largest company in the world by market cap, just below Tesla and just above Meta, Nvidia, and Berkshire Hathaway. However, unlike Tesla’s electric cars, bitcoins are not created in a factory.

