Lewis Richards: Harrogate Town sign Wolves defender on loan

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrogate Town have signed Wolves defender Lewis Richards on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old...

www.bbc.co.uk

Paul Thirlwell
lewisu.edu

Lewis’ Mwanga Signs To Play Professionally With Olympias Lympion

Lewis University's Jimmy Mwanga (Dublin, Ireland/CBS Lucan) recently signed a contract to play professionally with Olympias Lympion, a Cyprus Football Club, based in Lympia, Cyprus. The club finished second last season in the third division and was promoted to second division for this season. Mwanga led the Flyers in scoring...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
