Biden to lift spending on bridges as part of infrastructure drive

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will trumpet his administration’s plans to spend $27 billion fixing thousands of U.S. bridges on Friday, the latest roll-out associated with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Biden plans the remarks as his...

The Independent

Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
The Independent

Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

President Joe Biden launched into his second year in office Thursday with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections.The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party, but the president sees no need for a major shift in direction.Instead, White House aides previewed subtler changes to how Biden devotes his time, with a greater emphasis on speaking directly to Americans and less time in...
Florida Phoenix

Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden said Wednesday the climate and child care provisions in his domestic spending agenda could still become law this year, even as the larger plan has stalled in the Senate over other items that Biden conceded may not pass — such as an expanded child tax credit. In a nearly two-hour news conference, […] The post Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Joe Biden
globalconstructionreview.com

US launches $27bn bridge renewal push under Infrastructure Act

The US Department of Transportation on Friday fired the starting pistol on a programme worth more than $27bn to fix or replace some 15,000 bridges across the country. Made possible by President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which he signed into law on 15 November last year, the “Bridge Formula Program” announced by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is claimed to be the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system, which began in the 1950s.
KATV

Arkansas to receive $278 million for bridges from new infrastructure law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday (Jan. 14) that $5.3 billion will be invested in U.S. highway bridges in 2022 as the first tranche of bridge funding from the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Overall, more than $27 billion will be spent to repair about 15,000 bridges nationwide.
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on New Funding for California Bridges Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after the Biden-Harris Administration announced that California bridges will receive nearly $850 million in new funding this fiscal year, part of $4.2 billion in federal funding for the Golden State over the next five years from formula funding for bridges under in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
Washington Times

Biden boasts $27 billion in bridge repair spending

President Biden on Friday announced that his administration will distribute $27 billion to repair or replace 15,000 bridges across the country. The funds will be doled out as part of the bipartisan infrastructure spending Mr. Biden signed into law in November. He said the funds were the largest investment in...
roadsbridges.com

U.S. DOT announces bridge investment program under Infrastructure Law

The U.S. Department of Transportation today launched the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program, made possible by the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, represents the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the...
