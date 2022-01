BOULDER — This is going to sound wild and crazy considering the Buffs lost the game, but Thursday night the future of CU basketball was on display. His name is Nique Clifford, and he's going to play in the NBA. That’s right. You read it here first. That skinny kid from The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs, Class 3A ball, is going to make way too much money playing a game at Ball Arena, Madison Square Garden, the United Center in Chicago and whatever the Lakers call Staples Center these days.

