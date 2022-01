BitPay Inc. is one of the world’s largest crypto payment processors., Consumers and businesses have increasingly adapted to using digital tokens other than bitcoin to make purchases.Many people bought expensive products with their cryptocurrencies, such as jewellery and watches, vehicles, yachts, and even gold, which Bitcoin, dubbed “digital gold,” is supposed to exchange online through BitPay. Over the past 12 months, bitcoin usage at retailers using BitPay has fallen to about 65% of the total funds processed, compared to 92% of the total market share in 2020, Bloomberg reported.

