Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you must have noticed that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the biggest craze right now, with everyone trying to get their hands on one. However, your NFT stays on the blockchain on which it was minted—no matter which one it is. This can make your portfolio somewhat spread out and, as it grows, it might prove somewhat difficult to keep track of everything. To combat this, a new NFT marketplace called Ghostmarket has launched. Right now, it lets users mint NFTs on three different blockchains. In the future, it’s aiming to introduce the first cross-blockchain NFT swaps.

