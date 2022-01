Democrat lawmakers have joined Republicans in scolding Elon Musk for opening a Tesla showroom in Xinjiang, where China is accused of slavery and genocide against Uighur Muslims.In a rare showing of bipartisan agreement, two Democratic congressmen who oversee trade wrote to Musk demanding to know whether Tesla sourced its materials and products from forced-labour camps in Xinjiang.“Your misguided expansion into the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region sets a poor example and further empowers the (Chinese government),” Democrats Bill Pascrell and Earl Blumenauer wrote in a joint letter.They also questioned whether Tesla had a financial relationship with companies connected to Xinjiang...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO