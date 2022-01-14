ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maersk quarterly earnings beat expectations

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shipping group Maersk on Friday posted better than expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping. A fall in ocean-going container volumes by 4%...

The Travelers Companies (TRV) Reports Fourth Quarter Results; Underwriting Income, Premium Growth Leads to Earnings Beat

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) stock rose over 5% after the insurance company, which offers both personal and commercial coverage, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter. The company reported net income of $1.33 billion, or $5.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to...
Union Pacific revenue rises above expectations, to outpace growth in expenses

Shares of Union Pacific Corp. were little changed in premarket trading Thursday, after the railroad operator reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as higher fuel surcharges, a positive business mix and price increases helped offset lower volumes as a result of supply chain challenges. Net income increased to $1.71 billion, or $2.66 a share, from $1.38 billion, or $2.05 a share, in the year-ago period, beating the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of $2.61. Total revenue grew 11.5% to $5.73 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.60 billion, with freight revenue rising 10.3% to $5.30...
Morgan Stanley Beats on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley Report on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings thanks to robust performances in the bank's wealth management and asset management groups. Morgan Stanley said it earned $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter, or $2.01 a share, vs. $3.4 billion, or $1.81 a share in...
Reuters

Shipping group Maersk expects cargo delays to persist

COPENHAGEN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Top container shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) on Tuesday warned its customers it was still struggling to move goods around the world as the easing of congestion is taking longer than the Danish company had hoped for. The pandemic has prompted shortages of container ships...
INDUSTRY

