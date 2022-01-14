Maersk quarterly earnings beat expectations

Shares of Union Pacific Corp. were little changed in premarket trading Thursday, after the railroad operator reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as higher fuel surcharges, a positive business mix and price increases helped offset lower volumes as a result of supply chain challenges. Net income increased to $1.71 billion, or $2.66 a share, from $1.38 billion, or $2.05 a share, in the year-ago period, beating the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of $2.61. Total revenue grew 11.5% to $5.73 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.60 billion, with freight revenue rising 10.3% to $5.30...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO