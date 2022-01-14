ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Maersk quarterly earnings beat expectations

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shipping group Maersk on Friday posted better than expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping. A fall in ocean-going container volumes by 4%...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Union Pacific revenue rises above expectations, to outpace growth in expenses

Shares of Union Pacific Corp. were little changed in premarket trading Thursday, after the railroad operator reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as higher fuel surcharges, a positive business mix and price increases helped offset lower volumes as a result of supply chain challenges. Net income increased to $1.71 billion, or $2.66 a share, from $1.38 billion, or $2.05 a share, in the year-ago period, beating the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of $2.61. Total revenue grew 11.5% to $5.73 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.60 billion, with freight revenue rising 10.3% to $5.30...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maersk#Quarterly Earnings#Copenhagen#Reuters#Ocean#Ebitda
MarketWatch

Regions Financial stock extends pullback after profit falls below expectations

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. dropped 4.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to extend its pullback from a 14-year high to a third session, after the regional bank reported fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations, while revenue matched forecasts. Net income declined to $414 million, or 43 cents a share, from $588 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 49 cents. Total revenue fell 3.1% to $1.63 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, as net interest income increased 1.3% to $1.02 billion to also match analyst forecasts. Total adjusted noninterest expenses rose 4.0% to $967 million, while salaries and employee benefits expense fell 1.0% to $575 million. Loans and leases for commercial and industrial declined 3.7% to $42.25 billion, for residential first mortgage increased 6.0% to $17.4 billion and for consumer credit card fell 2.9% to $1.16 billion. The stock, which has shed 6.9% since closing at a 14-year high on Jan. 14, has gained 0.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
Wichita Eagle

Morgan Stanley Beats on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley Report on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings thanks to robust performances in the bank's wealth management and asset management groups. Morgan Stanley said it earned $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter, or $2.01 a share, vs. $3.4 billion, or $1.81 a share in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
hot96.com

Shipping group Maersk expects cargo delays to persist

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Top container shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk on Tuesday warned its customers it was still struggling to move goods around the world as the easing of congestion is taking longer than the Danish company had hoped for. The pandemic has prompted shortages of container ships and logjams...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy