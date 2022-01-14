Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 7 days ago

The Hollywood Reporter

YouTube Content Chief Susanne Daniels to Depart as Platform Cuts Down Originals Slate

Susanne Daniels, the global head of original content at YouTube, will exit the company in March as YouTube prepares to significantly cut down its slate of original programming. In a letter to creators on Tuesday, YouTube’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, said the platform would only be funding programs that are part of the company’s Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds — a marked departure from YouTube’s previous ambitions for a wide slate of original scripted and unscripted premium content to compete with streamers like Netflix. “We will honor our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved...
Variety

‘WarHunt’ Review: Witchcraft Threatens U.S. Soldiers Behind Enemy Lines in This War-Horror Mash-Up

During his 1980s and ’90s heyday as a frightfully prolific star of blood-and-thunder direct-to-video fare, Wings Hauser once aptly described his target audience as “the microwave-burrito guys at 2 a.m. with a beer in their hands” — and, presumably, a VCR remote switch nearby. Nowadays, that audience can digitally stream their B-movies of choice. But while the favored cuisine of these undiscriminating customers might have changed, the cinematic product they consume remains pretty much the same, albeit enhanced by better production values and, with all due respect to Mr. Hauser, superior star power. All of which brings us to “WarHunt,” a...
TVLine

Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back! On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics.   “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below. Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv)...
Variety

HBO Leads Twitter Buzz With Teen Angst, Heroes and Video Games

It was a big week for HBO/HBO Max, which led overall fan engagement on Twitter for Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Jan. 10 – 16. Bolstering those online conversations were two key series, “Euphoria” and “Peacemaker,” as well as casting news for the upcoming adaptation of the video game “The Last of Us.” The second episode of “Euphoria’s” sophomore season once again landed the show in the top slot with more than 440,000 engagements. Much of the discussion revolved around two new players in the Zendaya-starring drama, who arrived to stir up some trouble for two fan-favorite couples. Dominic...
Variety

‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Lower Decks,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ Renewed at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Discover,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” have all been renewed at Paramount Plus. For “Discovery,” that means it will return for a fifth season. The show is due to resume its fourth season on Feb. 10. “Lower Decks” will now be back for a fourth season, with Season 3 of the animated comedy set to debut this summer. “Strange New Worlds” has yet to debut its first season, which will drop on Paramount Plus on May 5. New episodes will then roll out weekly on the streamer. “Strange New Worlds” stars Anson Mount as Capt....
Deadline

‘Law & Order’: Jack McCoy Is Back In First Teaser For Crime And Punishment Series’ Revival

The first teaser for NBC’s revived of Law & Order – “The one that started it all,” as its caption reminds us – is out, with Sam Waterston’s District Attorney Jack McCoy prominently featured. Along with Waterston, the teaser also offers views of new cast members Oldelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove, and Hugh Dancy as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price. “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” Waterston says in the video. The revived returns on Feb. 24 on NBC and is billed as Season 21. The new installment of Law & Order, from Dick Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, will continue the classic bifurcated format and will once again examine “The police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January 21, 2022
