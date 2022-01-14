Please Enable JavaScript

The first teaser for NBC’s revived of Law & Order – “The one that started it all,” as its caption reminds us – is out, with Sam Waterston’s District Attorney Jack McCoy prominently featured. Along with Waterston, the teaser also offers views of new cast members Oldelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove, and Hugh Dancy as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price. “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” Waterston says in the video. The revived returns on Feb. 24 on NBC and is billed as Season 21. The new installment of Law & Order, from Dick Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, will continue the classic bifurcated format and will once again examine “The police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January 21, 2022

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO