Please Enable JavaScript

Gaspard Ulliel, César-winning actor who starred in films including Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “A Very Long Engagement” and Bertrand Bonello’s Yves Saint Laurent biopic “Saint Laurent,” has died. The actor was 37. French news agency AFP first reported the news that Ulliel died following injuries from a serious skiing accident.
Per Deadline, “The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and has not survived, according to the actor’s family and local agent. The 37-year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.”
Ulliel finished filming “Moon Knight,” the upcoming Disney+ series set to release on March 30. In the show, he stars as Midnight Man. But Ulliel is better known for films including “Hannibal Rising,” Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World,” “Paris Je T’aime,” and more.
More to come…
