ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 7 days ago

Www.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection...

www.thehollywoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Gaspard Ulliel Dies: French Actor and César Winner Was 37

Gaspard Ulliel, César-winning actor who starred in films including Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “A Very Long Engagement” and Bertrand Bonello’s Yves Saint Laurent biopic “Saint Laurent,” has died. The actor was 37. French news agency AFP first reported the news that Ulliel died following injuries from a serious skiing accident. Per Deadline, “The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and has not survived, according to the actor’s family and local agent. The 37-year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.” Ulliel finished filming “Moon Knight,” the upcoming Disney+ series set to release on March 30. In the show, he stars as Midnight Man. But Ulliel is better known for films including “Hannibal Rising,” Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World,” “Paris Je T’aime,” and more. More to come…
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
Reality Tea

Jennie Nguyen Responds To Backlash After Controversial Facebook Posts Resurface

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are always full of surprises, but this one is shocking for all the wrong reasons. The newest cast member, Jennie Nguyen, faces major backlash after a series of Facebook posts from 2020 resurfaced this week. As Page Six reported, Jennie shared a series of anti-Black memes with phrases […] The post Jennie Nguyen Responds To Backlash After Controversial Facebook Posts Resurface appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
Variety

Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening,’ Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’ Win France’s Lumière Awards

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” won best film and actress for Anamaria Vartolome at France’s Lumière Awards on Monday evening. “Happening,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films, beat out Leos Carax’s “Annette,” Emmanuelle Bercot’s “Living,” Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions” and Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.” Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or winning “Titane” was surprisingly snubbed from the best film and director categories. The daring movie won the female newcomer prize which was picked up by Agathe Rousselle. The Lumiere Awards are meant to be selected by France-based members of...
MOVIES
Deadline

We Love Lucy: How Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Became The Ricardos For Aaron Sorkin

In 1952, the second season of CBS sitcom I Love Lucy set viewing records that, 70 years later, have yet to be beaten. The star was Lucille Ball, a lovable klutz from New York, and her husband Ricky was played by her real-life spouse—Cuban refugee Desi Arnaz. Together they founded Desilu Productions, soon to be the No. 1 independent TV company in America. In 1957, however, a scandal surfaced that threatened to tear it all down: Lucy was a registered Communist. Or was she? That fraught time is brought to life by Aaron Sorkin in his Amazon Studios release Being...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Facebook working on mysterious ‘authentic’ robot eyeball that could track where humans are looking

Facebook has patented a new technology for an “authentic” robot eye.The idea, granted in December, would let the social media company build a "high performing and realistic" eyeball that would be like an "animatronic device" to track humans’ eye movements.Tracking eye movements is used in digital ads to detect what people look at, as well as by its parent company Meta’s virtual reality applications. This could make it easier to load virtual items in a VR environment – only generating items that the user is looking at.Meta says that the metaverse does not necessitate being online more but being online in...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Michel Subor, French Actor and Star of Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Le Petit Soldat,’ Dies at 86

Michel Subor, a French actor who rose to international acclaim for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim,” died on Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared by director Claire Denis on her Instagram and reported by the daily French newspaper Libération. Subor and Denis had collaborated numerous times over the past decades, with their partnership beginning with Subor’s performance in Denis’ 1999 feature “Beau Travail.” “Michel Subor, the big little soldier is dead,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Parallel Mothers’ Star Penélope Cruz On Working With Pedro Almodóvar And His Huge Influence On Her Career By “Pushing Me To Try To Become An Actress”

Penélope Cruz is running late. It’s lunchtime in Madrid, but she hasn’t had time to eat, so she excuses herself as she nibbles on a slice of jamón. “I need to eat something or my blood sugar goes down,” she says apologetically. Christmas is days away, but before she can even think about enjoying the break with her husband and two children there’s still a lot of work to do. In a few weeks’ time, her spy romp The 355 will hit screens, but more pressing is the U.S. release of Parallel Mothers, her seventh film with Spanish legend Pedro...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gina Rodriguez to Star in TV Adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ for Apple (Exclusive)

Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is getting the TV treatment. Sources say Apple has optioned the rights to develop a TV series based on the feature that secured the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for foreign-language film). Jane the Virgin grad Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. Sources say the Apple TV project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish. Almodovar will exec produce Women on the Verge...
MOVIES
Variety

Berlin Fest Chief Carlo Chatrian on Gender Balance, Sigourney Weaver, Other Stars’ Travel Plans and COVID Testing

Berlin Film Festival artistic director Carlo Chatrian on Wednesday unveiled the full lineup for the fest’s 72nd edition which he is hellbent on holding as an in-person event despite the global spread of the omicron variant, even after other top fests such as Sundance and Rotterdam have thrown in the towel and gone online. Chatrian spoke to Variety about the selection and what he expects his “exercise in resistance,” as he has called it, to be like on the ground in Berlin. One thing that I think is clear is that the global film community is supporting your determination. Yes. Despite everything that is...
TRAVEL
The Spun

WWE Has Officially Abandoned Troubling Trademark

WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week. The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services. The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has...
WWE
The Independent

Sia says she was ‘suicidal’ after backlash to controversial film Music

Sia has said that she entered rehab following the backlash to her directorial debut, the 2021 film Music.The musician was widely criticised over her decision to cast neurotypical actor and dancer Maddie Ziegler in the lead role of Music Gamble, a teenage girl who was nonverbal and autistic. The film also drew criticism for showing scenes where the character is restrained.Autistic performers condemned the film, and one critic called the movie “a baffling and patronising cringefest of ableist minstrelsy”, while another described it as “harmful” to autistic people.Speaking to The New York Times as part of a profile on...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Adin Ross Rages After Catching His Sister Chilling With 6ix9ine

Popular streamer Adin Ross got the surprise of his life when he was checking out Tekashi 6ix9ine's stream, noticing his sister in the background of the rapper's room. There are a few people that you probably wouldn't want to let your loved ones near... 6ix9ine may be one of those people. Given his troubling criminal history, as well as his penchant for getting on other rappers' nerves, he's just somebody that many would rather avoid. After noticing that his sister was hanging out with 6ix9ine and his buddies, Adin Ross raged on his stream, screaming and questioning what was happening.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Berlin Panorama Title ‘Concerned Citizen’ Acquired by M-Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales outfit M-Appeal has acquired world sales rights to “Concerned Citizen,” the sophomore title from Israeli writer-director Idan Haguel. The film was selected Tuesday to have its world premiere in the Panorama section at next month’s Berlinale (Feb. 10-16). The film, which stars Shlomi Bertonov and Ariel Wolf, centers around Ben, a politically liberal, gay man who tries to improve his neighborhood in the slums of south Tel Aviv by planting a tree on his street. This triggers a sequence of events that results in him getting mixed up in the brutal police arrest of an immigrant. The guilt trip...
MOVIES
Variety

The Hottest Films for Sale at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Sundance may have been forced to cancel its plans to host an in-person festival, but the shift to a virtual event isn’t likely to stifle dealmaking. After all, the 2021 edition of Sundance saw films like “Passing,” “Summer of Soul” and “CODA” score record-breaking pacts despite the fact that all-night bidding wars were conducted over Zoom. This year’s festival has a number of high-profile features that should attract buyers’ attention, either because they feature A-list stars like Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson and Regina Hall or because they deal with hot topics like abortion rights and religion. There are also a number...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy