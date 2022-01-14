Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 7 days ago

Variety

Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening,’ Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’ Win France’s Lumière Awards

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” won best film and actress for Anamaria Vartolome at France’s Lumière Awards on Monday evening. “Happening,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films, beat out Leos Carax’s “Annette,” Emmanuelle Bercot’s “Living,” Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions” and Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.” Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or winning “Titane” was surprisingly snubbed from the best film and director categories. The daring movie won the female newcomer prize which was picked up by Agathe Rousselle. The Lumiere Awards are meant to be selected by France-based members of...
MOVIES
Variety

Michel Subor, French Actor and Star of Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Le Petit Soldat,’ Dies at 86

Michel Subor, a French actor who rose to international acclaim for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim,” died on Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared by director Claire Denis on her Instagram and reported by the daily French newspaper Libération. Subor and Denis had collaborated numerous times over the past decades, with their partnership beginning with Subor’s performance in Denis’ 1999 feature “Beau Travail.” “Michel Subor, the big little soldier is dead,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gina Rodriguez to Star in TV Adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ for Apple (Exclusive)

Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is getting the TV treatment. Sources say Apple has optioned the rights to develop a TV series based on the feature that secured the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for foreign-language film). Jane the Virgin grad Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. Sources say the Apple TV project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish. Almodovar will exec produce Women on the Verge...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

YouTube Content Chief Susanne Daniels to Depart as Platform Cuts Down Originals Slate

Susanne Daniels, the global head of original content at YouTube, will exit the company in March as YouTube prepares to significantly cut down its slate of original programming. In a letter to creators on Tuesday, YouTube’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, said the platform would only be funding programs that are part of the company’s Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds — a marked departure from YouTube’s previous ambitions for a wide slate of original scripted and unscripted premium content to compete with streamers like Netflix. “We will honor our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel In The Works At Legendary And Warner Bros With Peter Billingsley Set To Reprise Ralphie Role

While Christmas has come and gone, Legendary and Warner Bros are looking to give a belated gift to us all, as sources tell Deadline the two companies have closed a deal for Peter Billingsley to star in A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the holiday classic A Christmas Story, which will premiere on HBO Max. While not confirmed, sources add that Airplane star Julie Hagerty will play Billingsley’s mother. The script was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show...
MOVIES
Variety

The Hottest Films for Sale at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Sundance may have been forced to cancel its plans to host an in-person festival, but the shift to a virtual event isn’t likely to stifle dealmaking. After all, the 2021 edition of Sundance saw films like “Passing,” “Summer of Soul” and “CODA” score record-breaking pacts despite the fact that all-night bidding wars were conducted over Zoom. This year’s festival has a number of high-profile features that should attract buyers’ attention, either because they feature A-list stars like Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson and Regina Hall or because they deal with hot topics like abortion rights and religion. There are also a number...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Former HBO Exec Len Amato Set as Content Chief at MasterClass

Former HBO exec Len Amato has lined up his next gig. Amato, who exited his role as president of HBO Films, Cinemax and miniseries last year, has been tapped to serve as chief content officer at MasterClass. In his new role, Amato will head content organization and lead innovation, strategy and development of class launches at the company. He will report to MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier. “Len has been a pioneer in creating premium, original content and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team,” Rogier said. “His passion for storytelling, proven leadership and ability to attract talent will help us...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

“Directing Is a Hostage Negotiation With Reality”: Pedro Almodovar, Jane Campion, Guillermo del Toro and the THR Director Roundtable

Directing movies has always been a high-wire act, and it has only gotten harder in this unpredictable era of the pandemic. In mid-November, six filmmakers behind some of the year’s most celebrated cinematic work gathered for The Hollywood Reporter’s Director Roundtable: Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard). The group, who convened in person in L.A., talked about giving up guns on sets, mining personal traumas and why they wished they had “slept more, laughed more and breathed...
MOVIES
Variety

Prime Video Spain Executives María José Rodríguez, Koro Castellano Outline Streamers’ Original Drama Production Plans

Prime Video had big plans for its original programming in 2020, with several major scripted projects leaving development and going into production. As was the case in most of the world, however, COVID-19 threw a wrench in the streamer’s plans and forced the company to focus its efforts in other areas for a time, notably in sports documentaries and unscripted series. Now, with best practices established for safe shooting and work back in full swing, the streamer has big plans for its 2022 scripted content lineup and beyond, outlined at an in-person presentation in Madrid last week. After the presentation, Maria José...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Creating a Stage from Shapes, Light, and Cinema

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Apple Original Films and A24, for this edition we look at how composer Carter Burwell, production designer Stefan Dechant, and costume designer Mary Zophres brought director Joel Coen’s cinematic interpretation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” to life. While Joel Coen’s adaptation of “Macbeth” — the story of how a Scottish general (Denzel Washington) and his wife (Frances McDormand) are lured to violence and madness by a prophecy he will become King — is faithful to...
MOVIES
Variety

Rupert Grint Views J.K. Rowling as ‘My Auntie’ Even If He Disagrees With Her: ‘It’s a Tricky One’

Rupert Grint recently told London’s The Times that he likens his relationship to “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling to that of an “auntie,” saying, “I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one.” Rowling has been the subject of controversy due to her controversial gender beliefs and a series of anti-transgender tweets posted in 2020. Rowling argued at the time that discussing gender identity negates biological sex. Several of Grint’s “Harry Potter” co-stars have spoken out against Rowling for her beliefs, including Daniel Radcliffe. “Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe wrote in a letter published on...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and Prolific Actor, Dies at 74

The singer Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album is among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s, died on January 20 at the age of 74. A consummate performer, he also appeared as an actor in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well as “Crazy Alabama,” “Fight Club” and “Wayne’s World,” among dozens more film and television credits. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” A cause of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Berlin Selection Unveiled: Claire Denis, Hong Sangsoo, Rithy Panh, Dario Argento Head to Festival

Films by auteurs Claire Denis, Hong Sangsoo and Rithy Panh are part of the lineup in competition at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival. Berlin’s 2022 selection spans 18 movies, seven directed by women, which will compete for the Golden and Silver Bears. The films originate from 15 countries, with 17 serving as world premieres. Two of the films are first features, both from women. Artistic director Carlo Chatrian discussed the thematic throughline of “human and emotional bonds” across the selection, with the family unit serving as a key focal point in a number of movies. More than half are set in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tantura’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Breaking the silence over a little known and highly debated incident marking the creation of Israel, Alon Schwarz’ eye-opening documentary Tantura revisits events that took place in the coastal Palestinian village during the spring of 1948, when soldiers from the IDF allegedly killed several hundred innocent civilians as they drove them from their homes at the height of the Arab-Israeli War. The killings, whose veracity has been disputed, were first exposed by historian Teddy Katz for a master’s thesis he submitted to Haifa University in 1998, with hundreds of hours of recorded interviews providing background evidence. But as Scharwz’s film reveals,...
MOVIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro on the Crafts of ‘Nightmare Alley’

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” is physically stunning, which the director says “sustains the darkness of the movie by keeping the audience almost hypnotized by those textures. If you make a beautiful movie that’s not telling a story or defining a character, it’s just decorative. That’s the difference between eye protein and eye candy.” Every worker behind the camera on the Searchlight film was “first-rate,” says del Toro, who also singled out several key artisans. “We basically made two films,” he adds. “The carnival is full of steam, rain, mud...
MOVIES
IndieWire

USC Scripter Awards Finalists Tip Adapted Screenplay Oscar Contenders

The USC Libraries has revealed the finalists for the 34th annual USC Libraries Scripter Award, which honors the year’s best film and television adaptations, as well as the works on which they are based. This group of academics, industry professionals, and critics (for which I vote) is often predictive of the Adapted Screenplay Oscar race. Last year’s Scripter film winners were “Nomadland” screenwriter Chloé Zhao and author Jessica Bruder (non-Scripter nominee “The Father” took home the Oscar); past winners include “Call Me By Your Name,” “Moonlight,” “The Big Short,” and “The Imitation Game,” which all won Oscars. In fact, before 2019,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Munich — The Edge of War’: Film Review

You can feel the internal struggle in the film adaptation of Robert Harris’ 2018 best-selling historical novel Munich, about British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s attempts to negotiate peace with Adolf Hitler prior to the German leader’s invasion of the Sudetenland. On the one hand, Munich — The Edge of War is a straightforward historical drama that notably attempts to present a revisionist portrait of Chamberlain as desperately trying to prevent another calamitous world war rather than as a politically weak-willed appeaser. On the other hand, the story introduces fictional characters and elements that give it the air of a suspenser, exactly...
MOVIES

